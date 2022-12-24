New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANSlife) “What is Christmas? It is the tenderness of the past, courage for the present, and hope for the future,” – Agnes M. Pharo. Christmas is celebrated on 25th of December across the globe, and families from far and wide gathers to share meals, make merry, and present gifts. Many spend the religious holiday reflecting on Jesus Christ. Let’s not forget the reason for the season and take time out to attend a church service close to you, and warm your vocals by singing the carols.

St. Mary’s Basilica, Bangalore

St. Mary’s Basilica in Bangalore is the largest church. The structure of the house of prayer was influenced by gothic architecture, which gives a palatial feel. If you’re in Banglore and wish to attend Christmas services and participate in carols, St. Mary’s Basilica presents a wonderful program of church services for both children and adults.

CHRISTMAS SCHEDULE

Christmas Eve Children’s Mass

Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: St. Mary’s Basilica

Christmas Eve Mass

Date: Friday, December 24, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM

Music: Choir

Location: St. Mary’s Basilica

Christmas Carols before Midnight Mass

Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Time: 11:15 PM to 12:00 AM Midnight

Music: Choir with Brass

Location: St. Mary’s Basilica

Christmas Midnight Mass

Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Time: 12:00 AM

Music: Choir and Brass

Location: St. Mary’s Basilica

Christmas Day Mass

Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM

Music: Organist and Cantor

Location: St. Mary’s Basilica

Christmas Day Mass

Date: Saturday, December 25, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM

Music: Organist and Cantor

Location: In-Person

Christmas Day Mass

Date: Saturday, December 25, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM

Music: Choir and Brass

Location: St. Mary’s Basilica

Address: St. Mary’s Basilica – Msgr. F. Noronha Road, Shivaji Nagar

All Saints Church, Hyderabad

All Saints Church, is 164 years old, and located in the centre of Hyderabad’s ancient city. The church was built in 1860 by British soldiers and has earned the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) award twice, in 2002 and 2022. In commemoration of the British soldier who died while attending church service, the historical church displays 18 brass tablets. Bless your heart by attending the Holy Communion Service with your family and friends on Christmas Day at 9.00 a.m.

Address: Trimulgherry, 7-7, Bowenpally Market Yard Rd, Tirumalagiri, Secunderabad, Telangana 500015

Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Delhi

The Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Ashok Place, Delhi, is unquestionably the most famous church in the city. The church was built in 1930, and its façade, which features various characteristics of Italian design, is accompanied by equally impressive interiors. The following are the times for mass services: Sunday  06:30 am (English), 07:30 am (Malayalam), 09:00 am (English), 10:15 am (Hindi), 11:30 am (English), 04:00 pm (Hindi), and 06:00 pm (English)

Address: 1, Gol Dak Khana Roundabout, Ashok Place, Sector 4, Gole Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, Goa

The Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, located in Goa’s Panjim city, is well-known among locals and visitors alike. The church was built in 1541 in the colonial Portuguese Baroque style with a view of Panjim. While the church holds Mass in English, Konkani, and Portuguese every day. On Christmas, you can attend services at 7:00 a.m. for Konkani speakers, at 8:15 a.m. (English), 9:30 a.m. (Children’s Mass), and 5:30 p.m. (Konkani)

Address: FRXH+FP6, R. Emidio Gracia, Altinho, Panaji, Goa 403001

St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kolkata

The magnificent St. Paul’s Cathedral in Kolkata is known for its awe-inspiring architecture and solemn atmosphere. Prayers are offered everyday in the main part of the Cathedral, which remains open from 10 am- 6 pm. If you are seeking Prayer and want to deepen your understanding of God, or if you are confused about life and want to speak your heart out, the clergy is more than willing to listen to you and help. You can attend their sunday service at:

7.30 am: Eucharist Service

8.30 am: Sung Eucharist Service

10.30 am: Bengali Service

6.00 pm: Evening Evangelistic Service

The church’s facebook pages has clearly mentioned, “People of all faiths & backgrounds are welcome to attend and be a part of the vibrant worship at St. Paul’s Cathedral!” So, feel free to introduce yourselves.

Address: Cathedral Rd, Maidan, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

Christ Church Shimla

If you live or are in and near the Shimla mall road, don’t miss the Holy Communion service at 11 a.m in the second oldest church in North India; The Christ Church in Shimla

Address: 453G+P9F, Ridge To US Club, The Mall, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh 171001

