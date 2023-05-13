New Delhi, May 13 (IANSlife) Mother’s Day is an opportunity to acknowledge what they do for us every day and giver her affection. It can be difficult to find the ideal present for someone who seems to have everything. These presents and experiences, make the most important woman in your life feel all the more special on Mother’s Day.

Expressing gratitude with a flavourful feast

Treat your mother to a luxurious bonding brunch at the Delhi Pavillion, Sheraton, New Delhi. The dishes are prepared with the finest ingredients, bursts of flavours and aromas with every bite.The joy on her face as she indulges in a delectable feast crafted for her is sure to be priceless.

Help your mother capture beautiful memories with ease

Mothers love their families and the precious moments they spend with their loved ones. The Nikon Zfc is a perfect gift for your mother to seal the memories she can cherish forever. With its retro design, the camera exudes an old-world charm that will make her fall in love with it instantly. Based on the Z-mount system, it comes with a 20.9-megapixel sensor, which produces high-quality images with stunning details. The camera also features a variable-angle LCD touchscreen display, which makes it easy to frame shots from different angles.

The Gift of Health

Show your mother how much you care about her well-being by giving her the best gift – the gift of good health. Ranging from immunity-boosting vitamins and minerals to mood-enhancing supplements and probiotics for gut health, bring to her Vestige Prime Concentrated Mineral Drops (CMD), that would support her overall health and vitality. Anatural sea mineral supplement extracted from The Great Salt Lake of Utah, CMD contains the full spectrum of the mineralsrequired by the human body.

A gazebo dining experience by the Ghats of Yamuna

Create an extraordinary dining experience for your mother by the Ghats of Yamuna inher own private gazebo. Come together to celebrate memorable moments of togetherness with a four-course Table D’Hote menu and curated indulgences making for a truly memorable Mother’s Day celebration.(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

