New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANSlife) Following 130 events in more than 30 countries, this December Johannesburg will see over 80 competitors join the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. The event in South Africa will crown and celebrate the best street dancers on the planet and will be live broadcast worldwide on TikTok on December 10th at 8:30 pm CET.

With a unique one-on-one battle format where dancers are challenged with unpredictable music hits from funk, pop, rock, rap, old-school classics, and more, the competitors must conquer the audience as they are ultimately deciding who will rule the dance floor.

The best street dancers across the globe including Shivam Pareek (Mr. Popkorn) and Deepak Shahi (NEPO) compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final on December 10th in South Africa.

Deepak Shahi (NEPO) at Red Bull Dance Your Style India Final 2021

NEPO, the hip-hop dancer from Haldwani, Uttarakhand, won Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India, the first time the competition was conducted in the country. Shivam Pareek (Mr. Popkorn), dancer and popping artist from Jaipur, won Red Bull Dance Your Style India Final 2022 and will also represent India at the World Final in South Africa.

National winners will battle it out in 2 pre-final events on the 7th and 8th of December to win a spot on the World Final stage. “Winning the national final was an absolute dream and having the chance to go up against the world’s best dancers is a challenge that I’m excited about and training hard for. I had watched videos of the battles online, so I knew about it. I was very happy that Red Bull India gave us a stage to battle it out in our dance styles.” says Shivam Pareek (Mr. Popkorn), representing India at the World Finals in South Africa. The top eight qualified dancers will join the eight invited wildcards.

Shivam Pareek (Mr. Popkorn)

This year’s invited wildcards include krumpers JR Game from Germany and Outrage from the US, along with Yoshie (Locking/Waacking) from Japan and Inxi (Voguing/Popping) from Sweden. Bad Gyal Cassie (Afro) from France will also take the stage, together with house and hip-hop dancer Perla Perlson from Switzerland and SBHUJWA dancer, SB, representing his home country of South Africa.

This will be the second-ever Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. In 2019, the historic Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris, France hosted the first World Final with over 4,000 attendees on-site and 3.8M live viewers from around the world. Dutch dancer Shinshan bested 39 dancers from all over the globe to ultimately become the first-ever World Champion.

The street dance styles permitted in the Red Bull Dance Your Style in India are hip-hop, popping, locking, house, krumping, tutting, waving, dancehall, afro dance, voguing, waacking, lite feet, animation, and electro. In Red Bull Dance Your Style, all dance forms and genders compete against one another in a single category to determine an overall champion.

