New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANSlife) Awarded 48 scholarships to up-and-coming artists at its 131st All India Annual Art Exhibition from 2,500 entries from various cities in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Delhi, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat, the Bombay Art Society is one of the oldest non-profit art institutions in the Asian subcontinent. Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister for Cultural Affairs, Forests, and Fisheries, Saryu Doshi, Art Historian and Former Director of the National Gallery of Modern Art in Mumbai, and Rajendra Patil, President of The Bombay Art Society, presented the prizes to the winners.

From February 16 through February 28, 2023, the artwork will be on exhibition at The Bombay Art Society in Bandra.

Abhijit Anil Kumbhar

Rajendra Patil, President of The Bombay Art Society, shared, “The all-India annual art exhibition has been the important art event on the calendar of visual arts events in country since its beginning in 1888. This year, 48 awards to the artists from 2,500 entries in the categories like paintings, sculptures, graphics, photography along with the Bendre-Husain scholarship, The Sangita Jindal Scholarship and Sandhya Misra scholarship are presented to the young artists. It is an important event for artists in eastern and southern parts of India as The Bombay Art Society receives exhibition entries as far away as Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala from many years. This year we are honouring G.S. Majgaonkar, who started the Maharashtra Nature Art Style.”

The Bendre-Husain Scholarship went to Monica Ghule, a figurative artist, while the Sangita Jindal Scholarship went to metal artist Swanil Godse. This year, sculptor Kandula Pradeep Kumar and artist Madan Pawar are jointly awarded the Sandhya Misra Scholarship for their distinctive works of art.

Kishor Ingale

Since the past 18 years, the Bombay Art Society has been holding the Roopdhar Lifetime Samman in the field of visual art. This year, G.S. Majgaonkar, one of the greatest painters, received the Roopdhar lifetime achievement award, which comes with a citation and a financial prize of Rs one lakh as a sign of appreciation. At the opening of the yearly art exhibition, G.S. Majgaonkar received the Roopadhar lifetime achievement award.

Kishor Ingale’s abstract in acrylic colour on canvas attracted the judge’s attention, making him winner of this year’s highest prize, the Governor’s Award which carries Rs one lakh in cash and certificate. The Bombay Art Society gold medal which carried Rs 51,000 cash, certificate and gold medal is gone to Siddhesh Thakur for his stunning sculpture. The artworks of Akshita Gandhi, Parimal Vaghela, Abhijit Kumbhar, Anuradha Tambe, Nagnath Ghodke, Kinnari Tondlekar and Nishikant Palande submitted for the exhibition outshine and own them various awards which were presented at Jehangir Art Gallery. This year the award-winning entries include artists from various cities in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Delhi, and Gujarat whereas art students who won awards are from many cities in Maharashtra, Assam, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Rakesh Suryawanshi

The BAS annual art exhibition, which debuted in 1888 and has been running continuously for 135 years, is regarded as the nation’s talent search. The best 189 artworks hand-picked from total 2500 entries submitted from all across India through highly refined selection process, including art experts at every level of selection are shown in this exhibition. The exhibition also features the artwork of the four scholarship recipients.

Venue: The Bombay Art Society, opp Rang Sharda, Bandra(West)

Date: February 16-28, 2023

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230217-142203