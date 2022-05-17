The trailer of the third season of the superhero series ‘The Boys’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

The Emmy-nominated drama, which stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles, will return with three gripping new episodes on June 3.

In addition, it will also have one additional episode each subsequent Friday, ending with the season finale on July 8. Based on the best-selling comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, ‘The Boys’ is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

The third season has been developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as an executive producer along with Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures, the third season of ‘The Boys’ is set to stream on Prime Video from June 3.

