New Delhi, May 25 (IANSlife) ‘As Bees In Honey Drown’, produced by Aadyam Theatre (an Aditya Birla Group initiative), returns for its second run of shows for Aadyam’s sixth season. The play is adapted by Akarsh Khurana from Douglas Carter Beane’s award-winning theatre play – a humorous yet intriguing take on contemporary culture – and is directed by Anahita Uberoi. A social satire and a dark comedy, the play explores our society’s obsession with fame and triumph with humour and wit.

Set in an age that most often picks image over substance, it is a fast-paced entertainer that cleverly portrays the insatiable greed for fame, glamour, and glitz through themes of deceit, betrayal, artistic ambition, and the power of illusion. All this with rib-tickling hilarity. It follows the story of almost-famous author Dhruv and popular socialite Alexa, who has made the world of celebrity her home. A music producer and a film agent, she offers Dhruv a handsome fee to write the screenplay of her life story. To Dhruv, her outsized persona is thrillingly alluring, and what follows are designer suits, the best hotels, and all the trappings of fame.

The play delightfully delves into the journey of a star-maker and her muse, a young writer, whom she promises to make into the next best phenomenon. The title itself is an expression that describes a state of complete absorption or surrender to something pleasurable, much like how bees can become so absorbed in honey that they drown in it. Fame, like honey, can give one a rush of sweet pleasure, while it can also drown one with its stickiness.

Furthermore, it features a stellar cast of prominent actors, including Ashwin Mushran, Shikha Talsania, Aditya Rawal, Tavish Bhattacharya, and Meher Acharia Dar, amongst others, doing complete justice to the original adaptation.

The second run of shows will be performed at Mumbai’s Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra on May 27, 2023 and May 28, 2023.

20230525-130205

