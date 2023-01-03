ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘The Conjuring 4’ may be the final film in the horror franchise, says James Wan

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker James Wan says that the fourth installment of the “Conjuring” franchise may be the ultimate movie in it.

Back in October, it was announced that a fourth “The Conjuring” film was in the works, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returning to pen the script. Johnson-McGoldrick previously wrote the script for “The Conjuring 2” as well as “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”.

While promoting his new killer doll horror movie “M3GAN”, Wan spoke to Collider. During their conversation, the host made sure to ask about the next ‘Conjuring’ movie and what future plans Wan has for the franchise.

Wan was quick to assure fans that this is a franchise near and dear to his heart and that the creative team is very mindful when they begin crafting a story about Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the ‘Conjuring’ films, we are very precious about (them). And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling.”

At the mention of “potentially wrapping up” the Conjuring movies, the host asked Wan if this next film would indeed be the last.

“We never know. You never know. We’ll see,” he said.

20230103-163604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prestigious OTT project lined up for Ram Charan

    Nani’s frustration hilariously revealed in ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ teaser

    Upasana Konidela cautions media to stay informed and avoid spreading misinformation

    Amit Antil: My travelling experiences made me storyteller