‘The Crown’ star Dominic West lived in a cottage he rented from the then Prince Charles

Dominic West, who plays Charles, Prince of Wales, in the new season of ‘The Crown’ once rented a cottage from the person whom he portrays on screen, the man whom the world now knows as King Charles III.

As a part of his research for the role, he ended up staying on a farm estate in Cornwall operated on behalf of the King, reports Female First UK.

He said: “Well, I read most of the books about him, and my God, there’s a lot of biographers as we saw [in the coverage of] the Queen’s funeral. There seemed to be a new one every 10 minutes. I took advantage of the huge research department of ‘The Crown'”.

He further mentioned: “They sent me lots of videos, lots of interviews. I mean, it’s the thing about him: There’s so much on him, and every single moment of his life has been scrutinised and recorded, so there’s a lot to go on. He has a farm estate that he rescued in Cornwall and that the Duchy of Cornwall [which operates land holdings on behalf of the British monarch’s eldest son] now runs, and you can rent cottages there.”

