INDIA

‘The Dark Knight’ stunt driver roped in for Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood’s top stunt professional Richard Burden, known for breathtaking car chase sequences, has been roped in for ‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are reprising the roles of super-spies Tiger and Zoya.

Richard has previously worked in top Hollywood films like ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’, Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio and the Brad Pitt starrer action entertainer ‘Bullet Train!’.

“Tiger 3 has the biggest heavyweights to craft action sequences. So, you can expect edge of the seat action that will blow your mind. It is a theatrical film with an unmatched scale that will appeal to everyone who loves Hindi cinema,” said a source.

‘Tiger 3’ is part of the YRF Spy Universe and will also star Shah Rukh Khan who reprises his Pathaan avatar.

The movie has the best of the best action directors like Franz Spilhaus (War), Parvez Shaikh (Tiger Zinda Hai, War) & Se-yeong Oh (War) choreographing the visually stunning action set-pieces.

The latest buzz was that the team has also onboarded top Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel’s historic hit ‘Avengers: Endgame’, along with other films like ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’, ‘I Am Legend’, ‘Joker’, ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War, among others. It is set to release this Diwali.

2023070433600

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ahead of Assembly polls, it’s raining ‘Pablo Escobars’ in Goa

    As obesity touches epidemic proportions, experts fear its effect on lifestyle...

    Indian markets continue to scale new heights

    FM to embark on US visit on Tuesday, to meet US...