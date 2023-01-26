New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANSlife) One of the well-known Indian festivities that marks the beginning of spring is Basant or Vasant Panchmi. This holiday is also known as Saraswati Puja, which is a homage to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of gyan, or knowledge, art, and culture. This blessed holiday is observed with much joy, enthusiasm, fervour, and devotion. Yellow costumes are worn by people to symbolise the mustard fields of Punjab and Haryana. First-time students at the school are urged to write their first words in front of the Goddess Saraswati Puja on this day.

People tend to celebrate Basant Panchami in a variety of ways depending on the locality. For instance, many Hindus celebrate this auspicious event by honouring Goddess Saraswati, who is revered as the source of all creative energy and power. Hindu mythology holds that Goddess Saraswati, a representation of skill, education, learning, and the arts, was born on this day. This is the rationale behind the devotion of Goddess Saraswati in various locations.

Celebrations in Punjab and Haryana

People in Punjab and Haryana fly kites to honour the festival’s spirit. Women cook delightful treats like Meethe Chawal, Makki ki roti, and Sarso ka saag in homes.

Celebrations in West Bengal

People in Bengal celebrate Saraswati Puja. The youngsters plan and carry out all of the puja ceremonial preparations on this particular day. After the puja is finished, they leave to have fun with their family. Even educational institutions like colleges and schools participate in the holiday by holding Saraswati Pujas. The men wear yellow dhotis and pyjamas, while the women typically wore yellow sarees. In addition to this, the people also make a variety of treats and sweets, including rajbhog and payesh.

Celebrations in Odisha

In Odisha, people perform puja and present fresh yellow flowers to Goddess Saraswati in temples on the day of Basant Panchami.

Celebrations in Assam

The Basant Panchami customs and rituals are carried out in Assam early in the morning. Most people start their days off early by cleaning their homes and performing other household duties, especially cleaning the shrine area. People change new garments and congregate for prayer once all the cleaning has been completed.

