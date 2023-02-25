New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANSlife) Its time to bring out the colours, gathers the homies, and head out to the most celebrated Holi festival of the year. Holi Moo! Festival, is India’s multi-genre, a multi-stage music festival that celebrates one of the most popular Indian traditions of Holi.

An IP developed and owned by Trifecta Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and lauded by prominent International publications celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and great music.

Speaking ahead of the festivities, Anschuman Gulati, Director, Trifecta Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and the Co-Founder of Holi Moo! Festival said, “Over the years, the Festival has established itself and become a part of India’s cultural calendar and has set a benchmark in terms of presentation, concept, curation, and overall experience. This year, we have decided to expand and take the festival to two amazing travel destinations in India – Dehradun and Goa. Both cities are extremely popular with travelers and have a growing base of young people who reside there. We are very excited to explore new regions and grow our fan base across India.”

Holi Moo! Festival the definitive experiential music festival is back in a twin-city tour!

The Holi Moo! Festival inspired by the colourful festival of Holi which signifies the start of spring, combines traditional revelry with a contemporary mix of music, art, and culture. It has grown from a modest, informal jamming session at a farmhouse among a few musicians in 2006 to India’s largest festival on Holi. The last edition held in 2019 in New Delhi, prior to the pandemic, was a truly International affair, with 8000+ attendees from 80 countries.

It offers a safe, secure, and welcoming environment for all revelers, with an opportunity to play the traditional festival of Holi with eco-friendly organic gulaal raising one’s tempo with traditional Indian dhols (drums) and performers. Visitors also get to enjoy Indian and Western street foods and colorfully crafted, Holi-inspired cocktails.

The 15th edition of the festival will be held in Dehradun and Goa on the 4th and 8th of March this year respectively. Tickets are on sale and are available exclusively on Insider.com and at the venue on the day of the festival.

