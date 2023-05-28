New Delhi, May 28 (IANSlife) Singer-songwriter’s Donna Summer’s memorabilia to be offered in an online sale by Christie’s in June 2023, open for bidding June 15 through June 29, 2023. Ahead of the sale Sumeer’s personal collection will be showcased in a curated exhibition and sale at Christie’s Rockefeller Center in the heart of New York City.

The Collection of Donna Summer showcases the ascent of the legendary star through memorabilia, including her numerous RIAA gold 45’s, handwritten lyrics, and iconic performance outfits from concerts around the world. The collection also offers an intimate glimpse into her personal life through candid Polaroids taken at home and during her travels, as well as several of her evocative paintings, which she treasured as a favourite pastime.

Donna Summer remains a cherished figure in the hearts of many: the undisputed queen of disco for her global fanbase, as well as a multifaceted artist, devoted wife, and loving mother. With enduring classics such as ‘I Feel Love’, ‘Love to Love You Baby’, and ‘Bad Girls’, Donna Summer not only revolutionised the music industry in the 1970s but continues to captivate and energise dance floors today, for both longtime admirers and a new generation of fans.

Jonathan Rendell, Christie’s Deputy Chairman – Americas, commented: “It’s a delight to present the collection of Donna Summer this June at Christie’s. Filled with objects that speak to a moment in time when Disco was in its most ascendant moment, the sale offers enthusiasts of all generations, a rare opportunity to own a part of music history.”

Peter Klarnet, Christie’s Senior Specialist says: “Donna Summer epitomised the disco era – but she also transcended the genre, producing timeless music that still resonates to this day. Christie’s is thrilled to bring her estate to auction, from platinum records to handwritten lyrics as well as iconic stage costumes, we are confident our clients will be eager to bid on this once-in-a-lifetime collection.”

Bruce Sudano commented: “I’m thrilled for all the Donna Summer fans everywhere around the world, that Christie’s is offering this unique opportunity for them to share in her creative vision of music, art and fashion. Donna has the most loyal and knowledgeable fans, and she deeply appreciated them.”

A portion of the proceeds will go towards St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Save The Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Selected highlights from the collection will tour to Christie’s Los Angeles May 31 – June 3, 2023.

EXHIBITION LOCATIONS:

Los Angeles Tour May 31 – June 3

New York Viewing: June 23-27

