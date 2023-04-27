ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

The ‘dost’ of Malayalee audience, Mammukoya passes away

NewsWire
0
2

Malayalam actor Mammukoya, famous for the line “Gafoor ka dost,” passed away on Wednesday. He was 77.

This was the line from his in the film ‘Nadodikattuu’ released in 1987, which is on the list of all time hits of Malayalam film industry.

In the film, Mohanlal and Sreenivasan, unable to find a job in Kerala try to migrate to the Middle East, and the fly by night operator played by Mammukoya, after taking money from them puts them on a boat which he says will reach the shores of Dubai and tells them to say to anyone who asks who they are: “just say, you are Gafoor ka dost.”

It was this line which made the career of Mammukoya, who made his debut in the film industry Ain 1979, who until then, was a worker at a timber mill in Kozhikode.

After that he went on to make his presence in close to 450 films and became the ‘dost’ (friend) of all Malayalee film viewers.

This was seen in the endless queue of people at Kozhikode at various places where his body was kept for people to have one last glance.

He collapsed while inaugurating a football tournament on Monday and after that his condition turned worse and he passed away on Wednesday.

Mammukoya was characterised by his lean frame and a protruding tooth, and the mere sight of him in each of his films was enough to send audience laughing, even before he said his first dialogue.

The body was placed for people to pay their last respects on Wednesday evening and thousands of people with a heavy heart filed past the mortal remains of one of the most popular person in Kozhikode.

His body was laid to rest at his favourite mosque near Kozhikode.

His passing away comes a month after Kerala bid goodbye to another legend of the Malayalam films, Innocent.

20230427-112402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor will shake a leg at IIFA 2022

    Never doubt your abilities, says Shilpa Shetty

    Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds praises Indian food, promises to return...

    ‘Zombivali’ – first Marathi zombie film to hit theatres on Jan...