‘The Elephant Whisperers’ trailer depicts bond between an indigenous couple and a tusker

The trailer of short streaming documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It presents the story of an indigenous couple and their bond with an orphaned elephant, Raghu, and how they dedicatedly work to ensure the elephant’s recovery and survival and eventually develop affection and love for the majestic creature.

The trailer is replete with beautiful frames and compelling silences that elevate the viewing experience.

Set against the background of life in the wild spaces of south India, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ highlights the beauty of exotic wildlife, unforgettable wild spaces, and the people and animals who share this space.

The short documentary marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves and is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.

Producer Guneet Monga said: “This is a very special film as it relays a stirring story of the bond between human beings and animals. Through our documentaries we hope to bring local stories to global audiences, with our leading streaming partner Netflix. Prepare to fall in love with an extraordinary family, like you’ve never seen before!”

Debutante director Kartiki Gonsalves has always felt a deep connection with nature and opines that the indigenous communities are a great source of knowledge when it comes to preservation of our natural resources.

The director said: “To actually be part of Raghu’s daily life and to come to understand his emotions and needs were fantastic. I hope that viewers will be able to share the wonder of this experience. It was also beautiful to work with Bomman and Bellie. The indigenous communities have a great store of knowledge to share with us on how to protect and nurture our environment and the creatures with whom we share it.

She further mentioned: “My goal is to reach out, engage and touch the hearts of audiences across the globe and help them to better understand our connection with elephants and also other living beings we share our space with.”

The documentary will land on OTT platform Netflix on December 8, 2022.

