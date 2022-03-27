WORLD

The European leader comparing his country with Asterix’s village

NewsWire
0
0

Stressing Serbia – the last “free tribe” of Europe – will continue to follow its independent foreign policy, its President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday compared the country to the Gaullish village from the iconic comic series “Asterix”.

His reference was to his Balkan country’s stand on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“I’m happy that, like in the comic book about Asterix and Obelix, there’s one small tribe of Gauls that holds out and protects its freedom on the territory of Europe. And I’m proud that this small tribe is the citizens of Serbia, and our country, which conducts its policy independently and on its own,” he said at a campaign rally in the city of Pozarevac, RT reported.

Serbia has faced much pressure from its neighbours and the EU over its neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine issue, and has refrained from joining in the sanctions.

While the country, which has long historic ties with Russia, has seen massive pro-Russian rallies, Belgrade has announced it will not have any military cooperation with both Moscow and NATO amid the conflict, and Serbs seeking to join the conflict as volunteers on either side will face stern action.

20220327-225405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    France ready to support Iraqi polls: Macron

    Women’s World Cup: Smriti, Harmanpreet hammer centuries in India’s 155-run thrashing...

    Russian missile strikes another TV tower in Ukraine

    Boris Johnson lied about industrial scale partying in Downing Street: Labour...