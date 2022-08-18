New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANSlife) In a perfect world, you exit one relationship amicably and begin a new one. No more links, no more memories, no more bitterness in the heart. But the world is not perfect where we live. Breakups are frequently messy and leave you with a shared past that you didn’t ask for. How do you handle that?

Dating app QuackQuack, polled individuals between the ages of 21 and 35 to learn their thoughts on bringing up the ex with the current partner.

According to the report, 61 percent of people discuss their ex-partner with their current companion. They advocate talking to your partner about anything that is upsetting you. However, 39 percent of people are concerned that it might damage their relationship. Talking about your ex is like wading into uncharted territory.

Healthy relationship check

Talking about their ex with their new spouse shows that they are in a solid and stable relationship, according to 47 percent of women between the ages of 25 and 30. They chimed that the present partner must have endured at least a few of heartbreaks. There shouldn’t be any justification for being reluctant to discuss the past. Up until the point when it begins to compromise their mental health, everyone aspires to be a tough cookie. You’d feel lighter and happier after talking about your ex and the pain that the breakup caused.

Trauma bonding

56 percent of those over 30 in tier 1 and tier 2 cities converse about their ex-partner, but they claim that the dialogue is really about the trauma they caused each other rather than the ex. Their relationships are frequently strengthened by listening to each other’s stories about their prior tragedies.

Some mentioned focusing on the positive aspect of their exes. While it is tempting to dish about the said ex, that is not a healthy approach.

Hung up on your ex?

38 percent of the users surveyed between the ages of 18 and 25 said they would prefer not to discuss their ex or related topics with their spouse. They believe that bringing up your ex could indicate that you have feelings for them still. It’s best to move on from the past. Some people commented that it is unfair to cast your current beau in the same light as your former. Regularly bringing up your ex can harm the relationship for the long run.

Red flag, Green Flag

Do you get into arguments with your partner everytime they bring up their ex? Consider what 43 percent of women from tier 1 and tier 2 cities have to say about such behaviour. They stated that they thought it was a major red flag in the relationship. These women were interested to learn why insignificant comments about someone who had played a role in your life cause such controversy. They believed that a man who was confident in himself would never display such behaviour.

An oddball

52 percent of men between the ages of 30 and 35 think it’s strange if their spouse never brings up the ex during the course of the relationship. It might be a sign of unexpressed emotions. Some of these guys disclosed that it can be a sign of bad news if their spouse is evasive in conversations involving their ex or appears to be withholding some information about their previous relationship. Why would you want to claim that you have never been in a relationship before? Your ex is one of the decisions you made, and you are all of them!

Brawl with Boo

As compared to the more mature, investigation revealed certain hazardous trends among the younger individuals. According to 26 percent of women aged 21 to 25, bringing up an ex or even just using their names had led to unpleasant arguments and unneeded pressure in the relationship.

QuackQuack Founder and CEO Ravi Mittal stated, “It is crucial to understand ‘how much is too much?’. An open conversation with your partner about your past suggests a perfectly healthy relationship. It works to bring you closer to your partner.”

