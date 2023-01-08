ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘The Exorcist’ cinematographer Owen Roizman passes away at 86

NewsWire
0
0

Cinematographer Owen Roizman, who shot many premier films of a generation like ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist’, has died at the age of 86.

A representative for the American Society of Cinematographers confirmed the news. However, no further details about Roizman’s death are available, reports Variety.

Roizman was Oscar-nominated five times, for ‘The French Connection’, ‘The Exorcist’, ‘Network’, ‘Tootsie’ and the 1994 Western ‘Wyatt Earp’. In 2017, Roizman was honoured with an honorary Academy Award for his contributions to the medium.

As per Variety, in addition to his Oscar noms, Roizman was nominated for an Emmy for his cinematography (using film, not videotape) of the 1972 Liza Minnelli special Liza With a Z, directed by Bob Fosse.

Roizman received the American Society of Cinematographers’ lifetime achievement award in 1997. He worked with director Sydney Pollack on five films: ‘Three Days of the Condor’, ‘The Electric Horseman’, ‘Absence of Malice’ and ‘Havana’.

Roizman developed a key working relationship with William Friedkin. Friedkin’s ‘The French Connection’ (1971) was only Roizman’s second film as cinematographer, but the way in which he shot the movie’s thrilling, fast-moving central car chase has achieved legendary status.

The gritty, documentary-like realism he brought, not just to the chase, but to the entire film, in part by shooting on location in the streets of New York, made the cops’ pursuit of the heroin traffickers feel more authentic.

20230108-153402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BLACKPINK raises its voice against climate change inaction

    Will Smith will ‘consider’ running for President in future

    Aespa’s ‘Girls’ becomes most-preordered album by K-pop girl group

    Jamie Lee Curtis says Lindsay Lohan ‘had a lot on her...