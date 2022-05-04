INDIALIFESTYLE

‘The Fabulous House Wives of Bollywood’ at Phoenix Palladium

NewsWire
0
1

New Delhi, May 4 (IANSlife) The gorgeous Bollywood wives from hit reality series ‘The Fabulous House Wives of Bollywood’, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan, dazzled as they paid a visit to their favourite luxury shopping destination.

Exploring the enchanting Sartorial Spring decor at Phoenix Palladium to celebrate the season and the newly arrived Spring Summer 2022 collection, they indulged their hearts out in a great deal of retail therapy at the luxury brand stores like Michael Kors, Sephora India, Emporio Armani and Collective India followed by delectable treats from cafebycococart and poultindia.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220504-132408

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spotify shuts Russia office, removes content from RT, Sputnik

    Kerala travel agent turns lifesaver, converts van into ambulance

    ‘Player shouldn’t suffer’, Delhi HC asks TTFI to give clean chit...

    Did Jagmohan really fail as J&K Governor in 1990?