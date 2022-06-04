An excellent variety of bottles will be provided by Christie’s London at their finest and rare wine and spirits auctions on June 8, 2022, ranging from the most coveted Grand Cru Burgundy to the venerable Bordeaux, old Madeira and rare single malt whiskeys.

Of particular note is the Generations of Jayer, the rarest Burgundy collection collected directly from the cellars of King’s College in Cambridge, one of the oldest and most respected educational institutions in the world (related publications). Please see here for things). Generations of Jayer is a centralized collection of 45 lots of the rarest Burgundy bottled to date. The wines have excellent sources, purchased by the university with permission from British importer Richards Wolfords and stored in King’s deep and cool cellar-these are probably what collectors find today. Here are some of the best examples of these wines you can. The highlights of the collection are Georges & Henri Jayer Echezeaux 2001 (estimated 50,000-70,000 pounds) and Emmanuel Rouget, Vosne Romanee, Cross Parantoux 2005 (estimated 24,000-35,000 pounds), both offered in their original unopened box. increase.

Other Burgundy highlights at the auction include Domaine Leflaive, Domaine Leflaive, Domaine Dra Romanee Conti, Armand Rousseau, and other top producers’ rare wines, Bordeaux, Domaine Genta’s Delview and Cote Roti Reserve. Includes rare wines from the Rhone Valley such as the Docuve, Italy.

In addition, the auction offers a special selection of rare items from Terraroiral Limit, one of Spain’s most exciting wineries today. Terroir al Limit is a famous cult winery in the highlands of Priorat. The finest cruz, Les Manyes and Les Tosses, have become collector’s items over the last decade. And now, as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the estate, Christie’s is pleased to announce at auction a rare selection of two of the finest Cruz, including Terroir al Limit, Les Manyes 2016 (2 bottles per lot, quote: 600-800 pounds) and Terroir al Limit, Les Tosses 2014 (1 x 6L bottle per lot, quote: 1,000-1,400 pounds)

A selection of older Madeiras are offered, including Blandy’s, Grabham Commemoration Solera 1811 (1 bottle per lot, estimated 1,500-3,000 pounds) and D. Bolger, Bual 1900 (2 bottles per lot, estimated 800-1,100 pounds). In addition to these rare Lamos Pintoports, there is also the classic 19th century Vintage Lamos Pinto Sweet White Port 1884 (1 bottle per lot, estimated 1,600-2,400 pounds).

The auction features a selection of single malt scotch whiskeys led by the very rare Bowmore 1964 Trilogy (estimated: 50,000-70,000 pounds) and Cognac (estimated: two 1,700-2,400 pounds a lot) by Martell & Biscuit Dubouche. A unique Royal Salute whiskey product (estimated: 100,000-150,000 pounds, 1-page illustration) to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee will also be offered. Her Majesty’s colourful pastel garments and iconic brooch collection inspired this ultra-limited release. Only 7 sets of 21 sets are available worldwide, and this valuable collection is housed in a handmade Dartington crystal decanter and displayed in an eye-catching pastel presentation box. Fine whiskey blends over 32 years of highly aged spirits from 7 or more stills. Each still is then sacrificed and aged in a tan portcask for over two years. This is the wine for the coronation. A banquet offered in 1953.

