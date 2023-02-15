New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANSlife) An impressive three-day festival titled “The Tawi festival of Art and Ideas”, curated by Dr. Jyotsna Singh will be held with its creative grandeur at the prestigious Amar Mahal Museum Complex, Jammu, starting on February 25 and running through February 27 as a mark to honour and revive the rich traditions and multifaceted culture of the Jammu region.

This avant-garde festival will be a progressive effort to celebrate creativity, inclusivity, tradition, and modernity by bringing an eclectic amalgam of art, music, culture, literature, and stimulating ideas. It was conceptualised and curated by Dr. Jyotsna Singh, Director Amar Mahal Museum, and put together by a whole team of artists, art historians, and heritage experts from the region.

Inviting visitors from outside the area and introducing them to the vibrant legacy and forward-thinking minds that this place has to offer will be a first of its kind for promoting the novel idea of promoting peace via inclusive modernity.

The upcoming festival shall be inaugurated with the welcome address given by Dr. Karan Singh, a renowned elder statesman, and philosopher.

The opening ceremony will feature a lecture by Prof. B.N. Goswamy on the Nala Damayanti paintings that are part of the collection of the Amar Mahal Museum with the theme “The things which we do not see.” The demonstration and display of Basohli and Kangra miniature paintings, contemporary art and sculpture, traditional and classical music and dance, and the picturesque setting of the lovely Amar Mahal, overlooking the Tawi river, will be additional festival experiences for attendees. These paintings are renowned for their evocative colours, bold lines, and deep-set facial patterns.

The Dogra Maharanis’, Tara Devi Ji’s, and Yasho Rajya Lakshmi Ji’s traditional outfits on display at the Maharani Suite, Amar Mahal, will serve as the festival’s main attractions. The display of rare books from Raja Amar Singh’s collection from the early 19th century will be a special feature of this future festival.

Prominent names attending the festival shall be Vinita Dawra Nangia, Festival Director of the renowned Times of India Fest, Ravi Singh, publisher, Speaking Tiger, Anshu Khanna, Founder Royal Fables, Rakesh Kumar from the Department of Glass and Ceramics at NID Ahmedabad amongst others.

Collaboration between Jammu University, Natrang Theatre, and FICCI FLO, Jammu, is used to arrange the festival. Each day of the festival will feature gala dinners for guests and participants, hosted by the former Royal family and featuring delectable regional cuisine.

This three-day event will mark the launch of the annual event which will honour originality, inclusivity, history, and modernity.

