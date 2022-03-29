ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for harassment and disorderly conduct

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Hollywood actor Ezra Miller who is known for playing the Flash in the DC Superhero movies has reportedly been arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment. The Hawaii County Police arrested the actor and charged him for creating an ugly scene at a karaoke bar.

As per the report in Hawaii News Now, the police said, “The arrest stemmed from an incident at a karaoke bar along Silva Street Sunday. Miller was allegedly yelling obscenities and he became agitated when people began singing karaoke. At one point, police say he grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was mid-song, and he later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”

This is why he was charged under the disorderly conduct and harassment offence. According to the police, the bar owner repeatedly asked Ezra Miller to calm down many times but he wasn’t listening.

Miller was arrested and charged with his bail set at $500. The actor was released after he posted bail.

There has been no comment on this matter from Ezra Miller’s representatives. Ezra is currently shooting for his standalone ‘The Flash’ movie from the DC-verse. The movie is scheduled to release on June 23, 2023.

In addition to the DC movies, Ezra has also been a part of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie franchise and he was also in 2011 movie, ‘The Perks of being a Wallflower’.

