The G-spot Conundrum

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANSlife) There are multiple erogenous zones in the female body. However the most sensitive, enigmatic and a source of great speculation is perhaps the ‘G-spot. Despite the very fact that its very existence is considered debatable by some; many may consider intercourse to not be completely satisfying if they are unable to locate and stimulate it.

The ‘Grafenberg Spot’ or ‘G-spot’ is supposed to be a slightly rough area which is located on the front wall of the vagina, behind the pubic bone. On stimulation, it can cause the release of great deal of fluid which is considered to be female ejaculation. It is also said to be highly sensitive to stimulation, and is often considered to lead to the most intense sexual arousal and satisfying orgasms.

Dr Kedar Tilwe, Psychiatrist and Sexologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital, shares some tips to help you and your partner locate the ‘G-spot.’

– The spot would be a little rough area which will swell up or pulsate as you continue to stimulate it. Getting your partner to guide you during this process also helps. The longest finger is inserted gently and straight into your partner’s vagina and the hooked over the pubic bone with the finger pointing back at you.

– Self-stimulation may also be possible for some women; with the spot usually being felt on curling the middle finger back towards the front wall of of the Vagina and hooking it over the pubic bone. Usually it will feel similar to trying to rub the clitoris from the inside. If this becomes difficult; one can try using the available sexual aids (e.g. specially designed

vibrators or artificial penis) for the process of stimulation.

– Using medical devices such as Sonography; for precisely locating the area have also been reported. It is important to remember, however, that there are multiple ‘erogenous zones’ all over your body, and stimulation of any one of these can lead to experiencing arousal and having a satisfying sexual intercourse.

Don’t overestimate the importance of ‘G-spot’ in your sexual response cycle and concentrate more on enjoying and deriving pleasure from the experience!

–IANS

tb/adr/