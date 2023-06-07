INDIALIFESTYLE

The Giant Wheel Festival: A Summer Carnival to Remember

New Delhi, June 7 (IANSlife) A fun funfair for kids is being put on by the Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, in partnership with Sony YAY!, a well-known kids channel. This enjoyable activity welcomes kids of all ages and provides a great setting for an indoor fiesta. The most well-liked indoor location in the city, Dublin Square at the mall, is where the event will take place. There is a virtual reality play area, a picture booth, and other entertaining attractions.

From June 4 to June 11, youngsters visiting Dublin Square will have the time of their lives and create unforgettable summer holiday memories. Kids have a terrific chance to interact with their favourite cartoon characters at the funfair. To meet with fans, sign autographs, and take pictures, Oggy, Honey & Bunny, Kicko, and Bhoot Boss will be there. There will also be freebies, games, and activities. Kids may play exciting cartoon games with a theme at the funfair and win fantastic prizes. A magical experience is also guaranteed for everyone by having story-telling sessions, Zumba lessons, puppet shows, magic acts, stilt walkers, bubble painters, and more.

The funfair will be also see a list of reputable celebrities including Bollywood star Karishma Kapoor, award-winning TV actress Mahi Vij, Hip Hip Hurray star Kishwer Merchant, and other well-known television actresses like Juhi Parmar, Sourabh, and Riddhima Jain in attendance. For the parents’ entertainment, there are scheduled events that include live performances, cartoon shows, and mouthwatering cuisine. Mark your calendars now for a memorable family event at the mall where not only will the kids have a blast, but the adults will also get to take part in some amazing and exciting activities.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

