The Russo brothers’ ‘The Gray Man’ released on Netflix this weekend and it was a roaring success. It debuted as Number One in 92 countries and this has led to Netflix planning a future for this to become a big spy franchise.

As per reports, a sequel to ‘The Gray Man’ is already in the works with Ryan Gosling and directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Russo Brothers, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum and Mike Larocca are attached to the sequel as producers and Stephen McFeely, who was the co-writer for ‘The Gray Man’ is writing the sequel.

Meanwhile, that’s not all. There is also a spin-off film being developed. This one comes from noted screenwriters Rhet Reese and Paul Wernick of ‘Zombieland’ and ‘Deadpool’ fame.

The spin-off will explore another element of ‘The Gray Man’ universe. For now, the makers are keeping the movie plot, synopsis and logline strictly under wraps.

For the unversed, ‘The Gray Man’ is based on the bestselling book series by author Mark Greaney.

‘The Gray Man’ happens to be the third film from AGBO which premiered on Netflix and it is also the production company’s second consecutive number one worldwide.

The previous release from the company that debuted at the top spot was the 2020, Chris Hemsworth starrer, ‘Extraction’. It remains even now Netflix’s 5th most popular movies of all times and ‘Extraction’ too will have a sequel, which releases on Netflix in 2023.

Speaking about the development of a sequel to ‘The Gray Man’, the Russo Brothers said, “The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”