Legendary New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor is confident the extremely healthy net run rate of Kane Williamson’s side in the T20 World Cup here would have made everyone in the side really confident about going the distance in the tournament.

New Zealand gave a massive push to their net run rate following their 89-run victory against Australia in the Super 12 opening game at SCG on October 22 and the 65-run win against Sri Lanka on Saturday at the same venue.

Despite their match against Afghanistan being abandoned without a ball being bowled in Melbourne, they are still maintaining an NRR of +3.850 and lead Group 1 with five points.

“There is still a long way to go in the tournament but in terms of where the team want to be, having such a big net run rate and beating the pre-tournament favourites (Australia) at home in such a convincing manner will make everyone very confident,” opined Ross Taylor in his column for ICC.

Taylor, who played 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20I and is considered among the greatest New Zealand batters, added NRR will play a big role in who qualifies for the semifinals here.

“With the Afghanistan match abandoned without a ball bowled and some other shock results (Zimbabwe beating Pakistan, England losing to Ireland among others), net run rate will play a big role,” said Taylor.

“You don’t have to look too hard into the mirror (how NRR plays a role in qualification of teams). At the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, we (New Zealand) just scraped into the semifinals on net run rate, which we carried through from our first game against Sri Lanka. This (2022 T20 World Cup) is no different,” he added.

He added New Zealand not winning a World Cup has a lot to do with luck.

“Luck plays a big part in why New Zealand have not won a World Cup yet; it can be as much as the bounce of the ball each way. At the last ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the toss was a big element (New Zealand lost to Australia in 2021). In 2019 (ODI World Cup v England), it came down to a deflection to the boundary, so luck does play a part. But more often than not, the best team does win and at the same time you make your own luck.”

He was all praise for Glenn Phillips’ superb catch to dismiss Australia’s Marcus Stoinis in the opening match against Australia.

“Just look at the fantastic Superman catch from Glenn Phillips, it takes those brilliant efforts to win you a tournament. Obviously, batting and bowling are very important, but those good run-outs and catches are going to play a big part as well. New Zealand have started well, now they just have to carry it on.”

20221029-195801