At least 10 districts in Maharashtra have recorded maximum day temperatures upwards of 40 degrees Celsius in mid-April, with Chandrapur the hottest at 43.2 degrees and south Mumbai emerging the “coolest” at 31.6, as per IMD data on Friday.

The hottest districts in the state with the highest mercury readings are: Chandrapur (43.2 degrees), Wardha (42.2), Amravati and Solapur (41.4), Nagpur (41), Parbhani (40.8), Yavatmal (40.5), Akola and Jalgaon (40.3), and Nanded (40.2).

All the other districts have recorded temperatures upwards of 31C, with high humidity levels in the coastal areas and dry conditions in the hinterlands, as per the IMD.

Some districts like Pune, Satara and Parbhani received heavy to minor rains in the past 24 hours, but did not result in any appreciable changes in the maximum temperatures.

Due to the heat conditions, the demand for chilled beverages or ice-creams have shot up phenomenally, people can be seen sporting scarves, gloves and sunglasses, especially while commuting on two-wheelers, to beat the fiery heat.

Many educational institutions have curtailed outdoor activities for students while the health authorities in several parts of the state have advised people to refrain from stepping out unless necessary between 1-5 p.m..

