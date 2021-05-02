New Delhi, May 2 (IANSlife) It has been over a year and the entire world continues to battle Covid-19. Moreover, the second wave of Covid-19 has put more lives in jeopardy than before, including those of youngsters. People with diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions, and other co-morbidities fall continue to into the high-risk category and may encounter serious complications, if infected.

Dr Sanjay Nagarkar, General Physician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune said: If you have high blood pressure, you will have to put extra effort to take care of yourself and stay healthy during the pandemic. As people with hypertension are at a higher risk of getting sick during Covid-19 and this can also lead to increased morbidity and mortality in the patients.

Know why Covid-19 can be harsh on people with high blood pressure:

Various studies revealed that the mortality and morbidity rates were high in people with hypertension, diabetes, coronary artery disease, and obesity. Covid is known to infect the cells that help manage blood pressure. This is how Covid and blood pressure can be linked.

“Since the immunity is weak, people with high blood pressure and other conditions may fall prey to Covid-19. Many people above 60 have high blood pressure and many who are admitted to hospital with Covid-19 have pre-existing hypertension. Furthermore, there are many medications that also raise your risk of hypertension.

“High blood pressure leads to stroke and other heart problems. You will be shocked to know that having high blood pressure will damage your arteries and lead to a reduced blood flow to your heart. Hence, your heart will have to work harder to pump enough blood. This will weaken your heart over a period of time. Similarly, Coronavirus can also have a negative impact on your heart. It will take a toll on your heart and your heart will be damaged. Then, Covid-19 will further wreak havoc if your heart is already damaged by high blood pressure,” Dr Nagarkar said.

What should people with hypertension do to prevent Covid-19?

If you have the problem of high blood pressure then take medication as prescribed by a certified medical practitioner. Avoid skipping the medication or self-medication. Do not adopt any home remedies without your doctor’s approval.

To keep Covid-19 at bay, avoid venturing out of the house. If you are supposed to go out then wear a mask in crowded areas and do not be around sick people. Try to avoid poorly ventilated rooms.

See to it that you follow social distancing norms. You will have to maintain a safe distance from family members as well as outsiders. Do not allow visitors at home. Avoid attending social gatherings where a large number of people are present. Avoid handshakes, sanitize your hands, and wash them properly.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, kitchen countertops, wallets, keys, remotes, and door handles. Avoid using public toilets.

One can also regularly wipe down and disinfect BP monitoring machines.

