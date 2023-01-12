INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANSlife) The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is all set to hold the Menswear Fashion Weekend. The inaugural show to initiate the Weekend will be held annually in Goa from this year.

This event is being supported by Aguad Port and Jail Complex, Sinquerim, Goa – a heritage structure that pays tribute to its freedom struggle. The coveted show is titled HSBC FDCI India Men’s Weekend blended by Chivas Glassware.

The event will feature some of India’s finest menswear designers – Abhishek Gupta, Abraham and Thakore, Arjun Khanna, Ashish N Soni, J J Valaya, Manoviraj Khosla, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rohit Bal, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Shantnu and Nikhil and Varun Bahl. Each brings with them innovation combined with artisanal offering, for a new-age customer who likes to straddle both worlds effortlessly.

“FDCI is delighted to present this unique showcasing from amongst our top designers, bringing their expertise of cut, tailoring and finish to the fore. Menswear is growing at an exponential rate and it is the right time to restart the menswear fashion week, to showcase how it has evolved from conventional attire to more refreshing representation of style. We are thankful to HSBC, Chivas Glassware and Aguad Port and Jail Complex for joining hands with us, to power this memorable event,” said Chairman FDCI, Sunil Sethi.

