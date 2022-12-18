New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANSlife) The India Fashion Awards 2022, by Rajnigandha Pearls and sponsored by Mario Foods, were held on December 13 at the Andaz by Hyatt to honour fashion industry visionaries. The top names in fashion from all around the nation attended the gala night to either accept the prizes or to congratulate the winners. Manish Malhotra, Elnaaz Narouzi, Vagish Pathak, Raghavendra Rathore, Anaita Shroff, Rocky Star, VipulGoel, Vijender Singh, Ambika Pillai, Maneka Gandhi, Carol Gracias, and Aparna Bahl were among the eminent fashion designers, Bollywood stars, and business moguls that attended.

The Jury included Sanjay Nigam, Vagish Pathak, Dia Mirza, RaghavendraRathore, Nikhil Kamath, ShaliniPassi, Maneka Gandhi, Ambika Pillai, KunalRawal, CarolGracias, Tarun Khiwaland Ravi Jaipuria and other stalwarts from fashion space.

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), supported by the world’s top fashion entrepreneurs, designers, mentors, and investors, was also launched at the event. It is the largest grant programme in Asia and the first fashion-only grant programme in India. The creators of India Fashion Awards have unveiled India’s first of its kind “Fashion Entrepreneur Fund” in an effort to find, encourage, and promote the great ideas and future unicorns. The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) aspires to become the most sought-after fashion grant in the world by welcoming persons, concepts, and originality to revolutionise the fashion industry.

“In the last few decades, the Fashion industry has contributed significantly to the growth of the Indian economy. This promising sector in the country continues to establish new success milestones and industry benchmarks on the global stage of fashion. India Fashion Awards has been curated to spark a fresh wave of excitement and motivation in the fashion industry and confer the right professionals with deserving praise and admiration,” says Vagish Pathak, Chairperson, India Fashion Awards.

India Fashion Awards also provided a platform for the first time for Indian artisans and craftsmen to be recognised for their contributions to the Indian fashion industry. Ansari Shahid Hussain, a Zardozi artist, Dalavai Kullayappa, Krishna Kant Sharma (Chhotu Ji), and Vankar Bhimji Kanji were honoured for their outstanding contributions to art and textiles. Ambika Devi, a master of Mithila, also known as Madhubani art, is a specialist in the ancient craft of making leather puppets.

Sanjay Nigam, Founder, India Fashion Awards says, “There are iconic designers in the Indian fashion industry who have taken the global fashion stage by storm and received their due honour. But, a majority of our unsung heroes of the industry, behind the scene of this new fashion revolution are still waiting for the rightful recognition. The need of the hour is to create more collaborations, repositioning Indian Fashion on global platforms to honour and glorify the tremendous hard work of these unsung heroes. India Fashion Award is an honest attempt to honour and highlight these real heroes’ contributions in front of a global audience.”

Additionally, Mitesh Rajani was named Makeup Artist of the Year, Gaurav Raina was named Music Director of the Year, Delnaz Daruwala was named Backstage Manager of the Year, Elnaaz Naruzi was named IFA-Ambassador for Change, Robin Raina and Anchal Jain were named Stylish Power Couple of the Year, Vijender Singh and Karman Kaur Thandi were named IFA Stylist Sportspersons of the Year, and more. Anjali Sivaraman won New Age Model of the Year Ramp-Female, Rabanne Jamsandekar Victor in the male category, Shaurya Atley as New Age Fashion Stylist of the Year, Sasha Jairam as New Age Fashion Photographer of the Year, Vahbiz Mehta & Lokesh Sharma as New Age Show Director of the Year, & A-List as IFA Influencer Management Agency of the Year, among other significant awards in various categories.

Designer of the Year – Handlooms & Textiles was given to Gaurang Shah in this glittering ceremony. Designer of the Year – Men’s Wear went to Rohit & Rahul from Rajnigandha. Designer of the Year – Bridal Wear Fusion went to Gaurav Gupta. Designer of the Year – Jury choice went to Anamika Khanna. Designer of the Year – Popular choice went to Manish Malhotra from Rajnigandha.

India Fashion Awards is a singular and cherished celebration of the Indian fashion industry under the ardent guidance of Sanjay Nigam, the event’s founder, Vagish Pathak as chairperson, and Rocky S. as creative director. The originality, passion, innovation, and brilliance of the leaders in the fashion and leisure industries are not only acknowledged, but also encouraged on a global scale.

The Mario Foods and Kubershoppe-powered third season of the awards was co-powered by Pepsi, DLF Malls, Ebix Cash in partnership with PC Jewellers, Cream Bell, Artize, Vega, Little Tags Luxury, and many more well-known companies.

