‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Karthikeya 2’ producer adopts Telangana village

Abhishek Aggarwal, best known for producing successful films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’, has adopted a village in Telangana’s Rangareddy district.

The producer adopted a village called Thimmapur in the Kandukuru Mandal of Rangareddy district. Interestingly, Thimmapur is the birthplace of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

The producer, who has established a foundation called the Chandrakala Foundation to serve the people, adopted Thimmapur village on the occasion of his father Tej Narayan Aggarwal’s 60th birthday.

Recently, Chandrakala Foundation’s third Sarthak Divas was celebrated at the JRC Convention in Hyderabad. Several dignitaries participated in the event, which was also attended by the students of Thimmapur.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Anupam Kher said: “Abhishek Agarwal’s adoption of a village on his father’s birthday gives great joy. Those who do great deeds have the blessings of all. We are with Abhishek Agarwal. We will meet again in Thimmapur. My blessings to all the students.”

“The boat will not move forward if it was afraid of the waves. There is no defeat for those who try. All of you should grow up great.”

Badminton star P.V. Sindhu said that adopting a village was not a small matter. and pointed out that the family had decided to provide all the basic facilities to those in the village. “The students of the village should also study well and inspire others,” she said.

Director Vivek Agnihotri said: “The countryside is the backbone of India. Villages are the centres of civilisation and culture. Bringing such villages on to the path of development is true dharma and patriotism.”

“It is great that Abhishek Agarwal is determined to make Thimmapur a self-reliant, ideal village. I hope their children will also continue these services.”

