ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘The Kashmir Files’ made tax-free in Tripura

By NewsWire
0
2

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced on Monday that the state government would make the screening of Bollywood film ‘The Kashmir Files’ directed by Vivek Agnihotri tax-free.

Deb said in a tweet: “‘The Kashmir Files’ made by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, Tripura govt has decided to make it tax-free in the state.”

‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus from the Valley in 1990.

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others, the film was released nation-wide on March 11.

20220314-184203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.