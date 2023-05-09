ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘The Kerala Story’ declared tax-free in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that ‘The Kerala Story’ will be declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

“‘The Kerala Story’ will be made tax-free in the state,” the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday.

Reacting to the UP government’s decision, deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Making ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free is a very good decision. I want the people of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film and understand how our sisters have suffered. We will also go and watch the film.

“The people in West Bengal will not accept the ban on this film.”

‘The Kerala Story’, helmed by Sudipto Sen, claims to portray the story of some women from the state who were converted to Islam and recruited by terror outfit IS.

This comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to ban the movie, citing “threat to law and order in the state”.

Uttar Pradesh has become the second state after Madhya Pradesh to make the controversial film tax-free.

