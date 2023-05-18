As Ahmedabad readies itself for the 146th Rath Yatra on June 20, the Jagannath temple’s notice board featured a message inspired by the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’.

The message encapsulates a dialogue from the film while “imparting valuable lessons for parents on raising children”. The notice board messages are penned by ‘sevak’ and advocate Amthabhai Rabari. He has written similar messages across temples in Ahmedabad, including the Samartheswar temple in Law Garden and Bhimnath Mahadev temple in Paldi.

The notice board shares that ‘The Kerala Story’ explores themes around ‘Love Jihad’ and ISIS activities. The film features a scene where a girl blames her father for failing to educate her about their enduring Hindu culture and tradition.

Amthabhai’s penned message builds on this dialogue in his attempt to educate the parents about their responsibilities. He points out that “while parents invest significantly in their children’s English education for future careers like doctors or engineers, they should also dedicate time to impart knowledge about their religion”.

20230518-222603