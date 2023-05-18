ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘The Kerala Story’ producer donates Rs 51 lakh to ashram in the state

Following the release of ‘The Kerala Story’ in the UK, the team behind the film addressed the media to celebrate the success of the film. The film, according to its makers, is likely to cross the Rs 190-crore-mark in India today.

‘The Kerala Story’ has been facing the backlash of a certain political parties and groups that have claimed that the film is not based on facts, and propagates hatred against the Muslim community.

The West Bengal government has declared a ban on ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state and in Tamil Nadu, exhibitors have withdrawn it from theatres, but the film has still become a commercial success.

At the press conference, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film producer, claimed that uncovering the truth behind “this hidden scandal” was of paramount importance.

People are trying to claim that this movie is a fake, the makers are lying and the film is filthy, which is not the case. The film is bigger than just the story of three girls, Shah said.

Shah used the occasion to announce that he had donated Rs 51 lakh to the Aarsha Vidya Samajam Ashram, which takes care of survivors of religion conversion. The makers also invited 26 girls from the Ashram to interact with the media along with the film’s ensemble cast.

‘The Kerala Story’ follows the story of a group of women from the state who are converted to Islam and join the jihadist group ISIS.

