Controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story’ team is likely to attend the Hindu Ekta Yatra being organised by the BJP in Telangana’s Karimnagar town on May 14.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Thursday that he is looking forward to hosting the team at Hindu Ekta Yatra.

Sanjay, who is also an MP from Karimnagar, took to Twitter to convey birthday wishes to Adah Sharma, who acted in ‘The Kerala Story’.

“May you have outstanding career in cinemas and bring more unconventional scripts that touches our cultural ethos,” Sanjay wrote, adding that he was looking forward to hosting the movie team at the Hindu Ekta Yatra.

After watching the film in Hyderabad on May 7, Sanjay had said that he would encourage creation of more such movies and vowed tax exemptions if the BJP came to power in the state.

He had revealed that he had invited film’s director and producer Sudipto Sen and Vipul Shah to the Hindu Ekta Yatra.

Sanjay alleged that there was a conspiracy to trigger terror and promote ‘Love Jihad’ in the country. He went on to claim that the film depicted only 5 per cent of the ground reality.

Sanja expects about a lakh people at the Hindu Ekta Yatra. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh and other leaders will participate in the yatra.

Sanjay appealed to all those working for the protection of Hindu religion to participate in the yatra. He said the yatra will demonstrate the unity of Hindus.

The yatra is seen as another attempt by the BJP for polarisation of majority in the run up to the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

With a few months left for the polls, the saffron party has intensified its efforts to consolidate its vote bank. The party has been raising controversial issues to cash in on them politically.

Last week, the BJP organised a recitation of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in front of the Congress party’s state headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad to condemn the party’s electoral promise in Karnataka to ban Bajrang Dal.

