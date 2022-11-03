ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘The Kerala Story’ teaser is a heart-breaking tale of forced religious conversion of women

Women often bear the brunt of religious warfare and the upcoming film ‘The Kerala Story’ perfectly captures this. The teaser of the film was unveiled on Thursday and tells the story of a human tragedy as it unearths the events behind 32,000 women going missing in the Indian southern state of Kerala.

The teaser features actress Adah Sharma in her character of a converted Muslim woman Fatima Ba. In a piece to camera set-up, the character nerrates her ordeal of how she once wanted to serve humanity by becoming a nurse but was abducted from her home and manipulated by religious vanguards and turned to an ISIS terrorist. She eventually lands in a jail in Afghanistan.

Promising to be a very real, unbiased and true narrative of events that shook Kerala, the teaser is quite impactful in its approach. ‘The Kerala Story’ has been produced by Vipul Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen backed by 4 years of extensive and thorough research. Director Sudipto Sen travelled extensively to the state and to the Arab countries, met with the locals and families of the victims and was shocked with the findings.

‘The Kerala Story’ will be released theatrically next year.

