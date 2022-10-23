New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANSlife) As we all know, getting a solid eight hours of sleep each night helps your body recover from a long day and keeps you looking young the following morning. Similar to this, maintaining a consistent skincare routine before night ensures that your skin has enough time to recuperate from the pollutants, dirt, UV rays, and grime to which it is exposed during the day.

A proper skin-care routine promotes improved skin renewal and nutrient absorption while your body enters repair mode while you sleep. The experts at Cetaphil discuss the advantages of nighttime skincare and how it can have significant healing effects on your skin.

Here are the top 5 reasons your skin needs that extra pampering before going to bed!

Fixes Pigmentation

Skin pigmentation around the mouth and forehead is an increased concern among people these days. The damaged and unhealthy skin cells cause the skin to darken over time. A skin-care regime with a cleanser-toner-moisturizer trio works wonders for pigmentation. The toner evens skin tone while lightening the pigmented region of the skin. For instance, Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Refresh Toner acts wonders for skin pigmentation with its hypoallergenic ingredients. The product clears the dead cells providing bright radiance within four weeks.

Say No to Dryness

Waking up with dry skin can be no less than a nightmare, it may cause your face to be itchy, flaky and also red. This can be avoided with a night-time skincare routine. Application of a good quality moisturizer that suits your skin will leave you with supple and hydrated skin in the morning, ready to take on the day.

Skin Smoothening

Skin exfoliation and cleansing is a must to ensure smooth skin. This is best achieved when the repair mode of your skin is at its peak. Since the level of melatonin (an antioxidant that helps control the body’s sleep cycle) is high during the night, skincare right before your bedtime is a boon for smoothening your skin.

Sun-Like Glow

A clean and moisturized skin during the night will allow clogged pores to open up and create enough space for your skin cells to breathe. This ensures the overall health of the skin giving you a beautiful morning glow as you wake up.

Avoid Early Wrinkles And Fine Lines

Aging with grace is something we all look forward to but those early-on wrinkles and fine lines can be a reason of concern and that’s where your night time skincare routine comes into play. Since dry and coarse skin welcomes wrinkles early on, hydrating your skin is quintessential to trap moisture in the cells which in turn gives you a soft and hydrated glow.

