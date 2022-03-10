‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ Season 2 to premiere on March 13

Colors TV’s latest entertainment variety show lined up – ‘The Khatra Khatra show’

This show is being produced and hosted by TV’s power couple Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The premise of the show is televisions stars engaging in challenging and engaging tasks. This is the second season of the show. The first season aired in 2019.

The channel released the first promo of the show. In the promo we can see all the contestants who are participating – the lineup includes Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Nikki Tamboli, Karan Kundrra, and Punit Pathak among others.

According to the promo, the show will premiere on March 13, 2022. The promo features actress Jacqueline Fernandez dancing with host Harsh Limbachiyaa. We can also see Director-producer and ace choreographer Farah Khan in the promo. She is part of the show as a special guest. Jacqueline looks radiant in a puffy sleeved long yellow dress with matching yellow stilettos.

Watch the promo here

The caption of the promo released by Colors on their Instagram handle reads, “The Khatra Khatra Show aa raha hai phir ek baar, sabhi ko hasaane aur entertainment ka tadka lagane! Dekhiye #GrandPremiere of #TheKhatraKhatraShow, 13th March, Sunday, raat 10:30 baje. Mon-Fri se, raat 11 baje, #Colors par.”

The show will have a grand premiere on Sunday at 10.30 PM and then will air Monday to Friday at 11 PM on Colors TV channel. The show will also be available for streaming on Voot. We can expect a few laughs and quite a few thrills and spills from this one.