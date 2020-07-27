‘The Kissing Booth 3’ to return in 2021 with original cast

Los Angeles, July 27 (IANS) Actress Joey King has thrilled fans of The Kissing Booth films with an announcement that the third part of the popular teen rom-com is on way.

“The Kissing Booth 3” was shot in South Africa at the same time as the film’s second installment. The third film will be out in 2021, reports ew.com.

Joey and co-star Joel Courtney hosted a special fan event with Netflix on Sunday, confirming the surprise new film that will see the entire cast returning.

The special event was also attended by actors Jacob Elordi, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Meganne Young, and director Vince Marcello.

“It’s true! You guys, I just want to thank the fans for their tremendous support and the love they have shown us and the amazing franchise. From the first movie to the second one just coming out on Friday. I mean, the explosion of love have been so real. And it’s because of everyone on here that this all happened, really,” said Joey.

She added: “And I have a little extra piece of info that may be exciting for some. ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ will be released in 2021.”

“The Kissing Booth” films are based on the self-published Beth Reekles novels that follow the life of high school student Elle Evans (Joey). In the first two installments, she meets, falls for, and dates high school senior Noah (Jacob).

The third installment will show Elle’s challenges in deciding where she will attend college. She has been accepted to both Harvard and Berkeley.

–IANS

nn/vnc