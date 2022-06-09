Your friends are a big part of your social circle. Friends are who you spend most time with after family (in some cases, more time than family also). It is therefore, only natural that your friends, especially the ones you confide in or spent the most time with have an impact on your overall well-being and mental health.

Ultimately whether the impact if positive or negative, depends on the quality of the friendship. As we grow older, the tone of friendship changes and you start sharing your everyday struggles as well as small and big joys with them. The way your they react and respond to you determines the effect that they have on your mental health.

Leading psychologists weigh in on the impact of friendship on mental health and they state that friendship is a crucial element in a person’s life. There are so many things that you might not or for various reasons choose not to share with your family, but there is practically nothing you cannot share with your friend.

At every stage in life, friends are an important aspect as they provide social and peer support and this definitely impacts mental health. You will know if the friendship is good for your well being or bad by simply observing how you feel after you spend time with your friends – are you feeling better, lighter, happier, or are you left feeling drained, worried, exhausted or simply feel like you have no peace of mind.

In general, real and close friendships where you can share your thrills and spills without judgement will leave a positive impact on your health.

Just in case you can’t figure it out though, here are some pointers that help identify that the friends you have are a positive influence in your life

Quality time

When you get to spend some quality time and they carve out the same for you. Be it in a group or one on one with a bestie. Quality time together always leaves a positive impact on mental health

Supportive

If your friend is a silent and/or voluble supporter at all times, it will boost your spirits even higher. Having someone with whom you can share the small joys as well as the big disappointments and when they get happy or sad with you, it’s an immeasurably grateful feeling. For some, having that one bestie is enough and for others they need a group of close friends to support and encourage them.

Sense of belonging

Do you feel like you belong to the group or are you left feeling like a stranger or outsider at times? Feeling like you are a core accepted member of the group has an extremely positive impact on mental health.

Reduce your stress

When you hang out with that group of friends, or with that best friend, you come off feeling like the stress in your life is less. Even though nothing has resolved, spending time and talking to them brings down your stress levels and makes you feel like you can take up whatever challenges are ahead. This means you’ve struck gold when it comes to a nurturing, positive friendship.