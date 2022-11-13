New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANSlife) November 20 marks World Children’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating togetherness and awareness among children worldwide. With more than half (54 per cent) of global travellers wanting to visit a destination that’s enjoyable for both kids and adults on their next trip, it’s the perfect opportunity to plan a trip to a unique accommodation that will allow kids to make new friends whilst having a memorable vacation with their family.

With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking.com has delved into its more than 28 million properties in over 159,000 destinations across the globe to share seven family-friendly accommodations for an unforgettable break. From a treehouse hotel in Finland to a cowboy-style inn in Brazil, these stays put the magic of childhood at the heart of travel.

Pousada Vila do Cowboy, Penha, Brazil

This charming inn is located in Penha, situated in the south of Brazil. The fun-filled city is popular for its plethora of attractions that will excite and delight both young and old, including Latin America’s largest theme park, Beto Carrero World. The amusement park features over 100 attractions divided into seven distinct areas, from an animal world to a pirates island and an extreme adventure playground for thrill seekers. Guests staying at the nearby, family-run Pousada Vila do Cowboy can opt to travel to the park in the hotel’s special Sheriff’s Car for the ultimate experience to gear up the kids for the adventure.

Back at the hotel, guests will enjoy an eccentric stay at this cowboy-styled inn, which boasts a swimming pool and a large garden with a playground and dedicated kids’ space. This property also holds a Booking.com Travel Sustainable badge thanks to its sustainability efforts in supporting the local community including providing a platform for local artists to perform and serving locally sourced food. Families can take in the city with a Highlights of Balneerio Camboriu City Tour, which gives access to popular sites worth visiting including the Cristo Luz statue of Jesus Christ, Unipraias Park and the Oceanic Aquarium – or head to one of the many surrounding beaches to keep the kids entertained.

Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, Winchfield, United Kingdom

Winchfield is a small village in Hampshire situated in the south-east of England and bursting with a multitude of outdoor activities to keep the kids stimulated. Take the family on a countryside escape to the exquisite 18th century Georgian manor house, Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire. The hotel has a variety of activities on offer across its sprawling grounds, and guests can choose to practice their swing on the tennis court, tour the grounds with a spot of horse riding, embark on a forest escapade or take a splash in the family adventure pool.

Youngsters have the opportunity to make lifelong memories at the hotel’s children’s club which offers exciting experiences such as football, crafting and treasure hunts, while parents can utilize the downtime to indulge in a pampering session at the spa. For a day trip away, book a trip to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort which features over 55 rides and attractions as well as larger-than-life LEGO brick replicas of iconic landmarks from around the world.

Arctic TreeHouse Hotel, Lapland, Finland

Sitting on the edge of the Arctic Circle, the Finnish town of Rovaniemi in the Lapland region of Finland is coated in pillowy snow for most of the year. With such a picture-book wintry setting, it’s no surprise that Santa Claus officially calls Rovaniemi home. At the Santa Claus Village amusement park, kids can meet jolly St. Nick himself and visit the post office that gets over half a million letters every year from kids around the world. Only a stone’s throw away from Santa Claus Village and located onsite at SantaPark Arctic World is the Arctic TreeHouse Hotel.

Offering Nordic design suites with breathtaking views of the surrounding forest and magical Northern Lights for lucky guests, families can enjoy complimentary skiing at the hotel and easy access to venture out and explore the area by bike or foot. The hotel holds a Booking.com Travel Sustainable badge for its sustainable efforts taken to offer guests a more sustainable stay, including its use of Finnish wood, which is a traditional and renewable material, planting up to 10,000 trees every year and serving up local produce at the onsite Rakas Restaurant & Bar. For those chasing the breathtaking Northern Lights, book a Northern Lights Snowmobile Tour for an opportunity to ride underneath the stars in search of this extraordinary natural phenomenon, before stopping around a campfire in the wilderness for a warming beverage and local fare.

Universal’s Lowes Sapphire Falls Resort, Orlando, United States

Located in the heart of Florida is Orlando, a theme park funfest city, with enough rides, attractions and shows to keep both children and adults entertained for weeks. It’s not surprising that this city is highly recommended by Booking.com travellers for theme parks, family and entertainment, and Universal’s Lowes Sapphire Falls Resort is the perfect place for thrill seeking families to stay – conveniently located within walking distance of most of the nearby amusement parks.

Beautifully decorated throughout, with rooms featuring views overlooking a huge centerpiece pool, guests of all ages can keep themselves occupied with onsite activities from ping pong and water balloon games to a pool table and games room with classic and new video games. For something a bit more off-the-beaten-path, book the Four-activity Package for Andretti Indoor Karting for an array of family-friendly fun including laser tag, indoor go-karting and an arcade arena.

AMERON Davos Swiss Mountain Resort, Davos, Switzerland

For travellers dreaming of downhill slopes and fresh powder during the winter season, the Swiss town of Davos is a popular winter resort and the largest in the Alps for mountain and ski vacations. Located in the centre, the AMERON Davos Swiss Mountain Resort embodies luxury whilst maintaining a cozy feel with soft furnishings and bright splashes of colour. Rooms have an alpine chic design, with each featuring a balcony overlooking the crisp white snowscapes. Guests can take advantage of the Kids Corner & Cozy Club which is free of charge, and where children can meet daily with their newfound friends whilst parents ski or relax in the spa.

From 2.00 – 4.30 p.m. the heated indoor pool belongs to the kids, giving them ample opportunity to enjoy splash time, followed by dinner at the Cantinetta restaurant, which serves up a special kids’ buffet as well as mouthwatering fondue options. For the 35 per cent of travellers who report that the sustainability of their accommodation plays a significant role in where they stay, this Booking.com Travel Sustainable resort is ideal as it takes steps to ensure it contributes to the conservation and protection of the environment.

Bed en Breakfast de Olm, Kaatsheuvel, Netherlands

For those who don’t believe in fairy tales, a trip to Efteling, one of the largest theme parks in the Netherlands, might just change their mind. Situated in the southern part of the country, the magical Efteling promises a ‘world of wonders’. Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2022, travellers can purchase a One-day Admission Ticket to Efteling Theme Park to explore the new attractions on offer at the World of Sindbad, experience an adrenaline rush on the rollercoaster, tour the beautiful grounds for some downtime or enjoy a relaxing boat tour.

Families can bed down at the nearby Bed en Breakfast de Olm, a charming B&B within walking distance of the theme park. This spacious property is ideal for families as it has a cozy home-away-from-home feel, whilst the decor is sleek and modern. A delicious fresh buffet breakfast is offered daily, whilst those wishing to explore the surrounding area can rent bikes for a family cycling trip.

Hoang Hung Hotel, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City is the largest city in Vietnam located in the southeast region and surrounds the scenic Saigon River. Families can book a visit to the popular and vibrant Sui Tien Amusement Park, a Buddha-themed fantasy land comprising over 100 entertainment facilities for kids and adults, and where dragons, unicorns and a phoenix can be spotted across the park. A dip in Vietnam’s first man-made wave pool there is recommended, and if visiting on a weekend travellers will hear live music from up-and-coming artists.

The Hoang Hung Hotel is handily located a short distance away from the park, and has a swimming pool and children’s play area complete with a ball pit, mini arcade games and indoor playground to keep the kids entertained. To learn more about the culture of this Asian country, families can purchase tickets for a Golden Dragon Water Puppetry Performance where they will learn about the traditions of Vietnam through a fun puppet show that brings ancient stories to life.

