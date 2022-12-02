ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ get seven new cast members for Season Two

Seven new actors including names such as Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen Atour and Ben Daniels have joined the existing cast of the series in recurring roles for its forthcoming second season, currently in production in the UK.

“Since its premiere,The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien’s magnificent Middle-earth. To date, season one is the top Original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling. We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship’ and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two,”said Vernon Sanders, Head of Global Television, Amazon Studios.

The cast members are Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. The role of Orc leader “Adar” has been recast for season two, and will be played by Sam Hazeldine.

