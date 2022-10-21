New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANSlife) The most special part of any occasion is the giving, so we’re excited to share our Diwali gifting guide to help you select the best presents for your loved ones.

Franck Muller’s India limited edition collection timepiece

The detailed limited-edition timepieces come in two variants and are from Franck Muller’s hallmark Vanguard collection. Each of the 150 beautiful pieces is designed with a green leather strap and dial, keeping the vibrant and experimental Indian sensibility in mind. These detailed timepieces come in two options, with 100 pieces of the steel and gold edition, and 50 pieces of the rose gold edition. The timepieces carry an exclusive serial number to choose from, and a map of India etched onto the back of the case. The watch has a sapphire crystal and anti-reflective treatment, with a case size of 45 mm and a Green dial and date function.

Priced at Rs 11.7 lakh for the steel exclusively retailed at Kapoor Watch CompanyTUMI

This festive season TUMI presents a curated assortment of gifts for your loved ones, made with exceptional quality and high performance styles that will last a lifetime. A thoughtful selection on the occasion of Diwali comprises styles that are entirely based on modularity, sustainability, and durability for every personal need that complements a non-stop festive lifestyle.

Price Range: INR 5,000/- Onwards. All collections are available offline at TUMI stores – Mumbai & New Delhi, and online on – TUMI.in.

Panerai submersible quaranta quattro carbotech tm blu abisso (pam01232)

With the debut of the Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro, the 44mm case will become a cornerstone of the iconic collection of Submersible dive watches, joining existing 47mm and 42mm sizes. The foundation for the Submersible QuarantaQuattro CarbotechTM Blu Abisso (PAM01232) is a case composed of the lightest material employed by the brand. Panerai pioneered the use of carbon tech, which has applications in the worlds of aeronautics, motorsports, and biomedicine, in watch design.

Available on panerai.com

Forevermark Avaanti Collection by De Beers Forevermark

This festive season sees three exciting new designs in the Forevermark Avaanti collection. Adding a fresh, contemporary chapter to the evolution of the modern collection, the latest designs embody a spirit of possibility, inspiring the wearer to realise their power and make a lasting statement every day. Driven by a single belief that what the future holds can unfold from a single ripple, the Forevermark Avaanti collection is a reminder of the remarkable things that follow from life’s first leaps.

The new collections are available at authorized De Beers Forevermark jewelers or to discover the collection online at Forevermark Avaanti Collection

Unwind this festive season with a bottle of non-alcoholic wine, Jacob’s Creek UNVINED

Be it in the quest for sobriety or just a momentary break from the regular bar favorites during Diwali, what better way to celebrate the festivities than with a special bottle of non-alcoholic wine series by Jacob’s Creek UNVINED. This non-alcoholic range with less than 0.5 percent alcohol is available in two varietals – Riesling and Shiraz.

Unvined Riesling and Shiraz are available in select retail outlets in Delhi and Mumbai and pan-India through Amazon India and Reliance outlets at INR 900/-

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 features a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders, making it the largest and most advanced display ever. It has a user interface optimised for the larger display, offering greater readability, plus two unique watch faces Contour and Modular Duo designed specifically for the new device. It comes with 18-hour battery life, built with crack-resistant front crystal and IP6X certification for resistance to dust maintaining a WR50 water resistance rating. It continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG, Blood Oxygen sensor and app.4 watchOS 8 helps users stay healthy, active, and connected through new workout types. The product is available on all apple stores and online stores like Amazon, Vijay Sales and Chroma.

BoAt Airdopes 501 ANC

The wireless earbuds are equipped with boAt’s Bionic Engine And Sonic Technology (BEAST). The Hybrid ANC can suppress noise at a broader range of frequencies, adapt to and correct errors with anti-noise signal that cancels out the actual background noise by the time it reaches your ear. Along with these, the list of features includes in-ear detection, ambient mode, and Insta Wake N’ Pair technology. With 5 hours for playback and up to 28 hours including the charging case, the earbuds also support fast charging, a 5-minute charge can provide up to 60 minutes of playback time.

JBL Xtreme 3

JBL Xtreme 3 comes with focus on field-filling sound tied with a strap for lugging from park to pool to beach and back again and the strap has a bottle opener built in! It has a 100W of power on offer but the sound is surprisingly subtle and has two 7cm woofers for low frequencies and two 20mm tweeters for the highs, In addition, it can help you speak to your smartphone’s voice assistant too and has Bluetooth 5.1. With a 10,000mAh battery that’s good for 15 hours, It can also juice up your mobile device using the built-in USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and act as a go-between from your sound source and headphones thanks to the built-in 3.5mm jack. The product is available on all apple stores and online stores like Amazon, Vijay Sales and Chroma.

M.A.C Cosmetics India Unveils 3 Limited Edition Festive Kits

This Diwali, M·A·C Cosmetics India, one of the world’s most iconic make-up brands, is all set to ‘Light Up’ this Festive Season with Brand Ambassador & Bollywood actor, Bhumi Pednekar with curated kits, in-store events, masterclasses and giveaways.

Bollywood film star and face of M.A.C Cosmetics India, Bhumi Pednekar has handpicked her favourite M.A.C products and curated three must-have kits, perfect for this festive season. The three exclusive kits will take you from day to night and through every occasion; from a Diwali puja with the family, to a soiree or hosting an intimate get-together with your loved ones. These exclusive limited edition kits, available at economical price points, make for the perfect gift for your friends & family and yourself.

The three limited edition kits consist of the following products:

In Extreme Dimension 24hr Kajal Liner + Matte Lipstick Mehr (Priced at 2000)

Retro Matte Lipstick Ruby Woo + Mini M.A.C Strobe Cream Pinklite (Priced at 2350)

All Fired Up + D for Danger + Mocha (Priced at 3250)

Glenmorangie India launches a festive limited-edition pack

At the onset of the festive season, Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky from Moët Hennessy India has launched their all new, vibrant, limited-edition packs in the Indian market. What’s even more special this year is that the global brand Glenmorangie has partnered with a local Indian artist to synergise and evoke a sense of wonder via these all new packs. These packs have been designed by the Indian artist Aniruddh Mehta, better known as The Big Fat Minimalist, who has used elements specific to Indian celebrations such as lanterns, decor, flowers and more to appeal to the Indian market for Glenmorangie. These festive packs, available only in India, bring forth Glenmorangie’s delicious and wonderful world through the mandala inspired designs of India.

Price : Limited Edition : INR 4971 (Delhi) and INR 5990 (Mumbai)

Availability: Available pan India including New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore amongst other cities.

Jo Malone London- Wood Sage and Sea Salt Candle- INR 4900

Perfect to uplift, wind down, or simply to add an air of luxury. Transform the atmosphere with luxury and opulence this Diwali.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Color- Burnt Cherry- INR 3850

A first-of-its-kind formula for Bobbi Brown, this luxurious matte lipstick features oil-infused powders and pure matte powder pigments that deliver full coverage, a comfortable, lightweight feel. The perfect red to complement all your Diwali outfits this season.

Aveda Botanical Repair Range

The Aveda Botanical Repair Range strengthens and repairs damaged hair with plant powered and 100 percent vegan ingredients. The formula cleanses and bonds hair to deliver a luscious looking mane.

Coffee Essentials by Cafe Dori

All your loved ones that are coffee connoisseurs would appreciate this practical gift set. This Hamper Contains: Mini F Tray  Orange, Arabica Cups  Terracotta, Small Pillar Candle – Rain, Medium Pillar Candle  Woodspice, and Attikan Estate Coffee beans by Cafe Dori.

Price: INR 6,600/-

Artisanal, Handcrafted, Eco-Friendly Diwali Gift Hampers from The Lodhi, New Delhi

Aptly named ‘Traditions’ by The Lodhi, the hamper collection presents a medley of festive gems elegantly packed in eco-friendly Kauna Grass baskets that are hand-woven by local Manipuri women artisans. Skillfully made using sustainable and organic materials, the baskets are a unique expression of age-old Indian traditions and handicraft prowess.

The assortment of signature offerings from The Lodhi Bakery includes homemade pasta, chocolates, bread loaves, tea cakes, condiments like acacia honey, house-made fruit compote, and more, interspersed with classic gifting elements such as Mithai Boxes crafted by the hotel’s Master Chefs who hail from Agra.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme Synchronised Muti-Recovery Eye Cream

Give the skin around your eyes the special treatment it deserves, with this supercharged eye cream. Packed with the goodness of Vitamin E, it provides an 8-hour anti-oxidant power and helps protect your under-eyes against all radical damage. It re-energises the delicate under-eye area to supercharge your eyes for a brighter, more-awake look. Within just two weeks, you’ll be festive ready with a visible reduction in dark circles.

Price – starts at Rs. 1820

