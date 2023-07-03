A story filled with magic, thrill and drama is set to grace the world of Indian web series with entry of ‘The Magic of Shiri’, whose teaser was released on Tuesday.

The show, a thriller-drama, focuses on magicians, illusions and the determination of a woman to become the biggest magician in a world where hostile forces will attempt to stop her as she also navigates the many complications of her own life, balancing life and ambition.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is best known for her roles in serials such as ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, even said the show helped her to learn some magic tricks which she found the most enjoyable of all.

She said: “Above all it helped me learn some magic tricks which I enjoyed the most.”

Sharing her excitement about the teaser launch, she said: “I am excited to be a part of ‘The Magic of Shiri’, it’s the show which allowed me to express myself as an actor. The character ‘Shiri’ allowed me to experiment. My fans will get to see a different Divyanka on OTT.”

Set in the colourful Paharganj neighbourhood of mid-90s Delhi, the show follows the story of a housewife named Shiri Shah who gets a chance to live her dream when fate throws her life into turmoil.

Following her ambition to become one of the best performers, Shiri must learn to make tough decisions as she decides to commit to her dreams, whatever the cost.

Presented by Jio Studios, the show has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Tanveer Bookwala, while Birsa Dasgupta has directed it.

‘The Magic of Shiri’ will premiere on July 13 and stream on JioCinemas.

