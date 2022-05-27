‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 now officially has a release date along with a brand-new poster. At the Star Wars celebration, Lucasfilm, announced that the third season of the live-action flagship ‘Star Wars’ series will premiere on Disney+ in the month of February in 2023.

As per a report in Variety, the Ahsoka spinoff which stars Rosario Dawson as former Padawan to Anakin Skywalker will arrive sometime in 2023. This was announced during the ‘Star Wars’ celebration where they also showed an exclusive teaser. In the teaser Mando was seen dealing with the consequences of removing the sacred Mandalorian helmet.

The announcement also stated that Katee Sackhoff is returning as Bo-Katan Kryze, the antagonist.

As per reports, ‘The Mandalorian’ recently wrapped up production for its third season and in this season the adventures of Din Djarin (Pablo Pascal) continue. The ‘Star Wars’ series is led by Pedro Pascal as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the far reaches of the galaxy.

Pascal’s character also appeared in another Disney+ series ‘The Book of Boba Fett’.

Here is the official tweet:

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GXPfUIugNp — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

The Mandalorian has been executive produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Filoni, Karen Gilchrist, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Jon Favreau is also on board as showrunner as well as one of the directors. This season will also be written by Favreau. Carl Weathers is back to the ‘Star Wars’ universe as a director and he will also be playing the role of Greef Karga.

Pedro Pascal is also all set to return in the titular role of Mando and will have Grogu by his side. Actor Christopher Lloyd will also appear in a guest star role this season. Filming of the series was officially completed on March 29, 2022.