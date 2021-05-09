New Delhi, May 9 (IANSlife) Today you get to express your love to your mum and make her feel special. Celebrate your mother and other important women in your life with a gift. While flowers and cards are common presents, this time around you might be searching for a more personalised and unique gift.

If you’re stumped for Mother’s Day gift ideas, you needn’t worry; these gifts help you get the best for the best.

1. SarathyFab

This collar neck day and night set is made of cotton and is super comfortable and cozy. Its designed to be worn in summers to make you feel relaxed. SarathyFab is backed by Her and Now-Empowering Women Entrepreneurs, implemented by GIZ, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and in partnership with the Government of India’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MoSDE)

Price: Rs 1,500 Availability https://www.instagram.com/sarathyfab/

2. Runway Nagaland

The Runway Nagaland’s Gou-lu Statement Necklace is a unique piece of jewellery that was handcrafted and made using old indigenous arts and techniques. Made with the belief that handmade things are a luxury in a time when everything is made from machines, this piece of jewellery is a great way to amalgamate the traditional with the modern. Nagaland is backed by Her and Now-Empowering Women Entrepreneurs, implemented by GIZ, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and in partnership with the Government of India’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MoSDE)

Price: Rs 2,800. Availability https://runwaynagaland.com/collections/gtj-premium-collections/products/gou-lu-statement-necklace

3. Philips SHB2515 TWS Headphones

Bringing total freedom for powerful sound experience and rock-solid connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0 latest technology, SHB2515 comes with 3350 mAh battery and 70+ hour playtime packed in a compact charging case. The case can also be used as a power bank for a mobile device, the earphones are designed for those who think of music as a lifestyle.

Price: Rs 8,999, Offer price: Rs 3,999. Available online.

4. Casio Vintage Time with #GiftOfLove

Our mothers have given all their precious time to us irrespective of the situation. She has worked hard for our happiness and success even in the harsh times. So, let us give our dearest mum #GiftOfLove to admire her effort and courage by giving her some of our time.

A1000MPG-9EF Rs 9,995 Available online.

5. Sleeping partner weighted blankets:

Wrap mom in the same comfort she gave you when you were a child. Weighted blankets by Tucked from the House of Charu is #1 rated comforter. The blankets offer pressure therapy that uses firm, hands-on pressure to relax the nervous system. They help calm a restless body, help you fall asleep faster, and stay asleep longer through the course of the night. But honestly, it’s just comfortable to snuggle under while lying on the couch or a bed.

Most favourite weighted blanket is the Charcoal — Cotton Weighted Blanket which is Rs 4,499 and can be ordered from www.houseofcharu.com.

6. Pipa Bella Accessories

Reasons to thank your mom a little extra hard this year can fill a whole book. So for Mother’s Day, take a little help from Nykaa Fashion and Pipa Bella to let her know how much she’s appreciated. Presenting, the Pipa Bella by Nykaa Fashion Mother’s Day collection, now available on the multi-brand ecommerce fashion platform.

Price on request. Available at The Mother’s Day collection from Pipa Bella by Nykaa Fashion will be available on Nykaa Fashion (website/ app)

7. Innisfree Jeju Volcanic Clay Mousse Mask

This mousse-type clay mask, formulated with fine clay mousse formula which contains Jeju volcanic clusters, helps remove excess oil and cleanse the pores.

Price: Rs 1350 Available online

8. Laneige Waterbank Thirst For Life Set

Get the Laneige Thirst for Life Limited Edition Value Set to empower your skin with luminous hydration. It consists of Laneige’s no 1 essence, sold every 20 seconds which is over 17 million bottles and still counting.

Price: Rs 4500 Available online

9. The Body Shop Japanese Cherry Blossom Collection

The perfect mix of fruity, floral and refreshing, this delicately sweet fragrance is just the thing for a perfume lover. For fans of a light, feminine fragrance, Japanese Cherry Blossom ticks every box. This beautiful perfume gift set features the original Japanese Cherry Blossom Eau De Toilette, featuring notes of handpicked cherry blossom petals.

The matching Japanese Cherry Blossom Shower Gel and Body Lotion help layer and build for a long-lasting fragrance.

Price Rs 2795, Available at https://www.boddess.com/BS-62979001/the-body-shop-japanese-cherry-blossom-collection-pack-of-3

10. Vinod Hard Anodised Multi Kadai

Vinod multi Kadai is made with superior quality hard anodised body, which ensures durability and longevity. You can multi-task with this cookware, steam your idlis or dhokla, make that delicious patra and use the Kadai to deep fry or make yummy curries. What’s more, this cookware is suitable for both gas and induction.

Price Rs 2,795 Available at- https://www.vinodcookware.com/, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Grofers etca

11. Remedico Facial Sunscreen Gel SPF30+:

The Remedico Facial Sunscreen Gel with SPF 30+, is suitable for people with oily or acne-prone skin. It consists of natural ingredients like aloe vera which helps to soothe and moisturise your skin while the effective formulation of the product protects your skin against harmful UVA/UVB rays. Experts recommend using sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Price on request. Available online

12. Shoulder Bags

A good shoulder bag is on almost every mom’s must-have accessory list. She might have a dozen totes and clutches, but there are times when the hands-free convenience of a shoulder bag is preferable. It comes in handy when she’s out shopping or running errands. While choosing the right shoulder bag make sure it has a good strap, a few pockets and is made of a quality material like leather.

Price on request. Available at DLF Mall India and at http://shopaholicsonline.com

13. TREAD One

A revolutionary fitness indoor spin bike that combines excellent-quality hardware, software, and content–all within a single lightweight and compact device, to enable people to do their daily home-workouts seamlessly through a Full HD (1920*1080) rotatable screen that allows you to have a seamless life-like workout from the comfort of their homes without regretting not going to the gym. This innovative spin bike is built to offer an immersive and comprehensive fitness experience, and act as a perfect one-stop fitness solution for modern-day fitness enthusiasts across diverse ages and backgrounds.

Available Pan India online. The most exciting part of this product is you can pre-order it by only paying 9,900 and then later pay the remaining amount. Bring home this indoor bike at just 49,900/-

14. Wellness Hamper by One Life

Onelife’s range of personalised wellness hampers is just the perfect fit for you to celebrate this special day. They have got an array of wellness products curated beginning from organic honey in exotic variants, and wellness herbal green teas, to cold press oils to collagen supplements for skin and Apple cider vinegar from the raw himalayan apples to Low GI sugar and finally a plethora of dietary supplements to boost the much needed immunity.

Customized hampers starting from Rs 2,500 moving upwards Availability: www.onelifeindia.in

15. Paragon by Kohinoor Jewellers Agra

Celebrating one precious with another. This Mother’s Day Kohinoor Jewellers Agra brings forth enthralling gifting options for the most precious lady! Salute the unconditional love of mothers and amaze her with an unparalleled prized possession to cherish for the rest of her life.

Price on request. Available online

16. Michael Kors, Santa Monica watch

A soft, feminine flair defines this marvelous cat-eye shape that features luxurious custom acetates on the front and temples. The signature plaque logo decorates the carryover acetate temples for a final touch of elegance. The Santa Monica is available in the beautiful MK logo-print tortoise hue.

Price on request. Available online

17. Sine Qua Non by RK Jewellers

Sine Qua Non, by RK Jewellers South Ex-2 is a unique assortment of polki studs that ably contribute to the most quintessential jewellery boxes, classy baubles for women with fine taste. Bespangled studs in fancy designs are the best gifting options this mother’s day for every mom.

Price: On Request Available: RK Jewellers store – E -5, South Extension -2, New Delhi

18. Ikonic Professional’s Hot Brush Luxure for Fuss-Free Hairstyling Ikonic Professional’s Hot Brush Luxure has a unique bristle architecture for volume and bounce. It takes 50 seconds heat-up time for quick hairstyling. The rubberised body is great for a comfortable grip and control. The static-free bristles glide through your hair making it glossy and frizz-free. Also, the Hot Brush has a smart Design to protect the scalp from damage and burns.

Price: Rs 6500 Available on: IkonicWorld.com

19. The Bodycafe spa range comprises

BodyCafe is a beauty and wellness brand deeply inspired by ancient home remedies known for using pure homegrown ingredients to provide holistic skin and hair care solutions devoid of any nasties or chemicals. Their Spa range of hand and pedicure set is just what one needs to pamper mum at home this Mother’s Day.

Price: Rs 1,199 Availability: www.bodycafe.in

20. Nathula: Karma Kettle teas

A herbal, floral loose leaf tisane featuring Himalayan rhododendron, tulsi, clove, basil, marigold, and calendula, this herbal blend is reminiscent of the scenic vistas of Gangtok. This tisane is also a great aid for sleep and relaxation. What’s more, Rhododendron flowers are abundant with anti-microbial properties that help nourish your skin.

Nathula is available as loose leaves and is priced at Rs. 400. Order your pick on www.karmakettle.com and give Mom the gift of a flavourful journey, this Mother’s Day.

21. MOM)ENTS by P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta

This year on Mother’s Day, P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta salutes the undying spirit of every mother irrespective of the times. (MOM)ENTS, is its latest offering dedicated to creating memories for every mom, who deserves more glint in her life with some precious jewels.

Availability: Karol Bagh, New Delhi-110005 and http://www.ppjewellers.net/ Price Range: On Request

22. D’mart Exclusif for Mother’s Day

D Mart Exclusif has great ideas for fusion gifting with magnificent pieces. The customisation and personalisation at is sure to leave one spellbound! Each component comes with an attached utility quotient allowing the receiver to keep using her gift, bounding you with the special memories it brings back.

Price: Rs 2000 – Rs 20,000 Available At — Dolphin D 3,104 / 10, MG Road, Sultanpur, New Delhi

23. Amara Bath Ritual Box — Indulge in all things luxurious Ayurveda has to offer:

Amara, the eternal conquest of Beauty ends with this beautifully curated box. Luxuriously crafted with a touch of elegance, their Amara Bath Essentials box is a fusion of oils and cleansers made with revitalising herbs and precious Ayurvedic ingredients for healthy hair and skin. This top to toe luxurious bath ritual box is an experience to behold and serves as a great gifting option for your loved ones.

Price: Rs 3,999 Shop their beautiful gift hampers at www.thetribeconcepts.com

24. Wonderskin India’s Accoje Anti-Aging Range

K Beauty Store takes the Indian Skincare Universe by storm. It offers high performance and world-class products which are sustainably and ethically sourced skincare solutions. These dermatologically tested and cruelty free products journey straight from the brand’s laboratory to Wonderskin E-store, making good on its promise of quality and authenticity. Wonderskin E-Store takes on a gender neutral approach to skincare. Itis a perfect combination of Korean cosmetic technology engineered with potent botanical formulas for Indian skin needs.

Accoje Anti Aging Gift Set, Rs 9,149 All products are exclusively available to purchase at https://www.wonderskin.in

25. Biore India’s Makeup Remover range

Biore, the renowned Japanese skincare brand now launches the easy-to-apply Makeup Remover range in the Indian market. Aiming to give the makeup removing process an innovative and refreshed face, the new Makeup remover range effectively dissolves and removes stubborn makeup while cleansing and leaving the skin feeling hydrated in just simple steps.

Price on request. Available online

26. Every Mom Deserves Kiehl’s

Mother’s always put their best foot forward to give us the best. It’s our time to cater to our Mom’s emotional and Skincare needs with Kiehl’s India product range. Kiehl’s has a solution for all her skin related issues.

Price on request. Available online

27. Love in a Bottle- Mogra for Mom

Naso Profumi, the green perfumery niche fragrance features a collection of two unique fragrances that is sure to make your mother feel oh so special as it reminds her of something familiar yet new, something nostalgic yet so mysterious…. just like her! Each of the fragrances from Naso Profumi has been distilled with essences full of healing benefits.

Price on request. Engraving is exclusive to the website: www.nasoprofumi.com :

Perfumes without engraving can be shopped at https://www.nasoprofumi.com/pages/our-stockists-

28. Superhero by Secret Alchemist

Treat mom to a wellness and much-needed self-care routine with our Superhero hamper. It packs the care of our Glow pigmentation gel that helps skin glow from within. Nourish hair growth oil to stimulate the scalp, self-care relaxation oil to relieve stress and Relief joint pain oil to soothe the muscles.

Let her engulf in an oasis of tranquillity with our secret concoctions. Price: Rs 2,799 Available online

29. pTron Bass buds Pro

Saving the last for the fashion-forward and straight-out-of-the-magazine moms. pTron Bassbuds Pro is THE style statement of the season.

Price Rs 1299 Available on Amazon — https://www.amazon.in/Bassbuds-Pro-Bluetooth-Headpho

30. OBEETEE

The Rekhta collection symbolises sustainability and slow fashion transformed into the centrepiece of a home. These beautifully woven rugs are derived from the recycled silk sarees, reminiscent of a memory imprinted on the long yard of a saree. A melange of myriad colours, fibres and inspirations synthesised into a unique design palate. Floral and geometrical elements intricately blended to form soothing yet imperious patterns for this collection.

Also special discount – MOM20 for 20% off

DALLAS: Rs 2,62,407 (9.04X5.11 FT.)

Availability – https://obeetee.com/

31. Alberto Torre

Whether she’s a runner or simply craves comfort in her everyday life, sneakers are a practical gift that mothers will use over and over again. Alberto Torresi, the iconic homegrown footwear brand introduces their latest range of sneakers, designed with comfort, slide-in style with edgy yet comfortable sneakers for your mother, and own the fashion with ease.

Price Range: Rs 4,995 Onwards Availability: http://www.albertotorresi.com

32. Kara Wallet

Inspired by the multiple roles that today’s woman has to play, Kara (Italian for Dear or Beloved) is an exploration in Cubism by Vaishali. She has merged the idea of a multi-pocketed wallet with the roles that a lady needs to fulfill in her personal and professional space. Strong blocks support the idea of inner resolution and contrast beautifully with the leather.

Shop on: https://www.pauladamsworld.com/ * Delivery as per covid-19 protocols. Price on request.

33. Pamper Your Mother With The Earth Collective Volumizing Haircare Blend

The volumizing blend has been especially created for weak and thinning hair. Re-energise and strengthen your hair while nourishing your scalp with The Earth Collective Hair Cleanser and Conditioner for Weak and Thinning hair. Containing a combination of Hops, Capsicum and Ginseng, this duo will replenish nutrient-starved hair and scalp while promoting hair growth. Pamper Your Mother with something she really would love.

Choose from a range of hair care gift boxes at The Earth Collective suiting all hair care concerns of your mother.

Box Contains:

1. Hair Cleanser — Weak and Thinning (Hops, Capsicum & Ginseng) — 100ml

2. Hair Conditioner — Weak and Thinning (Hops, Capsicum & Ginseng) — 100ml

Price: Rs 1,150 – Availability: www.theearthcollective.in

34. Limited Edition Coffee Brew — Hair Care Gift Kit

It contains all the hair care products one needs for a good hair day. The products include Naked and Raw Coffee Scalp Scrub, Naked and Raw Coffee Scalp Hair Oil, Naked and Raw Coffee Shampoo. The Coffee Scalp Scrub is made of Coffee Powder, caffeine, and rosemary, it claims to remove 99 per cent dandruff-causing microbes, provides exfoliation, dandruff control & root stimulation for a clean and healthy scalp. The Coffee Oil and Shampoo boosts hair growth, strengthens hair, and deep cleanses with proper scalp and hair shaft nourishment. This limited edition gift kit comes with a Handcrafted Wide Toothed Comb and a Big Brew Scoop. This 100 per cent vegan gift kit is something you wouldn’t want to miss.

Buy on: www.mcaffeine.com Price on request.

35. Countertop Dishwasher

This Mother’s day, show you care by gifting something which makes life easier to your mother by gifting Wonderchef Countertop Dishwasher which can be used anywhere– countertop or kitchen platform, in a dry area, or even on a small stool. The features will surely make you fall in love! Compact size — Width 40cm. Height 45cm. Depth 46cm. Wash all kinds of all sizes of dinner plates, bowls, cooking utensils, spoons, ladles, forks, knives with ease daily. Powerful rotating water jet spray washes utensils effortlessly from all sides. Water sprayed at a high temperature of 72° C cleans and sterilizes utensils efficiently.

Price: Rs 35,000 Offer Price: Rs 19,999 Available online

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

lh/tb/