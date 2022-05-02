The Met Gala is back to its full glory and to its traditional slot of the first Monday of May after two years of COVID-induced changes.

In fact, it seems like we just had the Met Gala and now its back again. This is because the Gala of 2021 was a mere eight months away so it almost feels like yesterday when we saw Kim Kardashian in her head-to-toe (literally, including her covered face) in Balenciaga or watched Lil Nas X disrobe right on the red carpet.

The 2022 Met Gala is back with all the biggest stars who will be interpreting the theme of this year’s Gala with their elaborate and sometime outrageous outfits and in general make for a fashionable over-the-top night.

For the unversed, the Met Gala is an annual fundraising event that is hosted for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) in New York City. The evening is a stage for celebrities to walk the red carpet and make waves with their unique fashionable ensembles.

The coverage of this year’s gala will start live streaming from 6 PM ET on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The hosts of this year’s gala serving as co-chairs are Regina King, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Lin Manuel Miranda. For the live streaming, the hosts are Vanessa Hudgins, La La Anthony and Hamish Bowles.

Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, Vogue’s Anna Wintour and designer Tom Ford will continue to serve as honorary co-chairs for the event.

The theme for the 2022 Met Gala is ‘America: An Anthology of Fashion’ and the stated dress code is ‘Gilded Glamour and White Tie’.

The theme is supposed to focus on the inclusivity in the fashion world and the exhibition is about showcasing the behind-the-scenes heroes in the world of fashion who have helped shaped the industry to what it is now.

Given the theme we can likely expect some period drama costumes like corsets and bustiers perhaps?

The guest list for the Met Gala is usually kept under wraps and not revealed until the evening before the event.

But going by previous events, we can expect the Kardashian-Jenner family to attend, there are reports that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is likely to attend the gala. In addition, there are unconfirmed reports of newly engaged couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attending the event as well.

The other stars speculated to attend include, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Gemma Chan, Kristen Stewart, Billie Eillish, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift among others.

The Met gala was an idea invented by the late Eleanor Lambert; a fashion publicist as popular back in the day as Vogue’s Anna Wintour is today. Way back in 1948, she needed to come up with a creative way to pay for the newly founded Costume Institute at the Met, which, incidentally, was the only department that needed to raise its own funds.

One seat at the Gala in 2021 cost around $35,000, though there are those who attend it for free. Celebrities are often accompanied and paid for by the designers who dress them or their tab is paid by the company that invites them for the event.