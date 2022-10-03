WORLD

The most expensive falcon in the history of the ADIHEX auctioned off in 2.25 crore Indian rupees

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition’s (ADIHEX) falconry auction recorded the most expensive falcon in the exhibition’s history, a Pure Gyr American ultra-white, was sold for AED 1,010,000 (2.25 crore Indian rupees).

This unique auction brings in falcon owners, falcon farms, falconers from the UAE and all over the world, as well as VIPs and business people interested in the falconry sector. The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition and its auctions, a milestone in the world of falconry, have attracted the largest and most important falconry farms in the world, which breed the rarest and most exquisite types of falcons. The exhibition’s Supreme Organizing Committee has initiated preparations for forthcoming surprises and new additions to the realm of falconry auctions.

The Falcon Auction at ADIHEX 2022 saw the participation of dozens of local and international companies specialises in breeding the best falcons in the world, as well as providing Emirati falconers, the GCC, and people from all over the world with the opportunity to acquire the elite falcons that have captivated the world.

