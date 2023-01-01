New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANSlife) The NCPA is committed to producing vibrant, representative cultural experiences that showcase a variety of viewpoints on society. Stories that encourage us to think differently and expand our horizons. The theatre branch is currently changing how theatre and its practitioners are viewed and accepted in India after coming to a halt owing to the pandemic.

The theatre division has some great projects coming up in 2023:

Art of the Possible, Website Launch (January): An initiative for the development and upskilling of professionals in the live events industry, the Online Hub for the AOTP, supported by the British Council and Godrej, is a critical part of the initiative. Vital information and news will be hosted here, and NCPA aims for it to become the go-to resource for arts and culture organisations across the country. For more information, log on to https://www.ncpamumbai.com/event/art-of-the-possible/.

Connections, Shows from January 19th to 22nd, 2023: The NCPA, in association with the National Theatre, UK, brings to schools an exciting and unique theatre initiative, Connections India. For the first year, a pan-India initiative began in Mumbai. It is an opportunity to perform in a festival of fantastic new plays written for young people by some of theatre’s most renowned international playwrights.

For the first time, eight schools from around Mumbai will get a chance to participate in this groundbreaking theatre experience. Respected theatre practitioners Anahita Uberoi and Shernaz Patel have been appointed by the NCPA to lead this initiative, created in association with the National Theatre, UK. It is supported by Godrej and Book-a-Smile. Connections aims at giving young people aged between 13 and 19 from all backgrounds access to theatre, creating high-quality theatre for and by the young, with access to industry experts and an opportunity to perform in a professional setting.

Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, Shows in March: After a successful first season in November 2022, the play is set to come back on stage in March 2023. The play is a political satire by multi-award-winning playwright Tom Stoppard and celebrated conductor/composer Andre Previn. The play is described as “a play for actors and an orchestra.” The play and actors garnered raving reviews from the critics and audiences.

World Theatre Day Celebrations, March 27: An evening celebrating the craft and the artists.

Darpan (A New Marathi Writing Initiative for 2022-23) Results, February: The contest will reach its final stage. The NCPA will produce the winning play and showcase it in their Marathi play festival, Pratibimb.

NCPA Boot Camp for Young Adults, April: The NCPA will revamp its summer workshop for young adults. This time around, they will audition participants, train them for a month, and stage a production at the end of the month.

Pratibimb (Marathi Theatre Festival) May: The festival will see a fantastic curation of Marathi plays with stalwarts from the industry staged at the NCPA.

Apart from these key events, they will continue to stage NCPA presentations, off-stage events, and screenings.

