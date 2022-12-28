MYQ and MAYFAIR Polo teams won their respective opening games of the The New Year’s Cup 2022 hosted at Amateur Rider’s Club, here.

The 76th Annual Horse show & Polo tournament Programme — The New year’s Cup commenced from December 27 and the finals will be played on December 30 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

There are four teams — Young Anchors Polo, MYQ, Madon Polo, MAYFAIR Polo — participating in the tournament and divided into two pools with two teams in each group.

Each team consists of 4 players and their ranking is given as handicapped. The rankings range from -2 to +10 as per their performances and skills.

In team Young Anchors Polo, the 4 riders are V Bajaj (+0), Aryaman Singh (-2), Lt Arun (-2), and Capt AP Singh (+2). Bringing handicap total of the team to (-2). In team MYQ, the riders are Amaan Qureshi (-1), Shyam Mehta (+2), Sunny Patel (+2), and Samir Suhag (+3). Bringing handicap total of the team to (+4). In team Madon Polo, the riders are Ziyad Madon (-2), Dinyar Madon (0), Lt Col Yatinder Kumar, and Simran Shergill (+5). The total handicap of the team (+3). In team Mayfair Polo, the riders playing are Anay Shah (-2), Jayvirsinh Gohil (+1), Mitesh Mehta (+0), and Daniel Otamendi (+5). The total handicap of the team (+4).

The first game took place on December 27 where Young Anchors played against MYQ. On the same day, the second game was played between Madon Polo and MAYFAIR Polo.

In the first chukker, Aryaman Singh opened the account for his team Young Anchors Polo to take the lead but MYQ were quick to respond and equalised through Navin’s goal. In the second half of the first chukker Navin scored again to give MYQ the lead and right before the end of the chukker Shyam Mehta scored to double MYQ’s lead. The scoreline at the end of first chukker MYQ – Young Anchors Polo (3 – 1).

In the second chukker, Sunny Patel scored the fourth goal for MYQ. In the second half of the chukker V Bajaj scored the second goal for YOUNG ANCHORS POLO. The scoreline at the end of the second chukker was MYQ – Young Anchors Polo (4-2).

In the third chukker, Captain AP Singh scored the third goal for Young Anchors Polo bringing the score difference down to only one. In response, MYQ’s player Navin scored soon to keep his team in the lead. In the second half of the third chukker Sunny Patel scored another goal for MYQ following it Shyam Mehta scored once again for MYQ bringing the scoreline to 7-3 at the end of the third quarter.

In the final chukker of the game Navin and Sunny Patel scored in quick succession for MYQ to ensure certain victory. The game ended with the scoreline of MYQ – Young Anchors Polo (9-7) after adjustments were made due to the difference in the handicap of the teams.

In the second game of the day, in the first chukker, Jayvir Sinh Gohil from MAYFAIR Polo scored the opening goal of the game. In the second half of the chukker many chances were created but no goals were scored and ended with the score of 1-0.

In the second chukker, Mitesh Mehta scored two consecutive goals to triple MAYFAIR Polo’s lead and the chukker ended without any more action. The score line at the end of the chukker was MAYFAIR POLO – Madon Polo (3-0).

In the third chukker, Daniel Otamendi scored the fourth goal for his team, in the second half of the third chukker Mitesh Mehta continuing his stellar form scored two back to back goals again to give MAYFAIR Polo an inaccessible lead of six goals. The third chukker ended with the score line of MAYFAIR Polo – Madon Polo (6-0).

In the fourth and final chukker of the match Dinyar Madon scored the first goal for his team, following this Simran Shergill doubled the score for Madon Polo but in the end it was not enough and the game ended with MAYFAIR Polo defeating Madon Polo by the final score of 6-2.

20221228-191802